Brandon and Leah Jenner Settle Divorce With Joint Child Custody

They’re the couple no one expected to part ways, but they’re doing so in what seems like a loving way.

Brandon Jenner and his now ex-wife Leah Felder called it quits after 14-years of marriage. The two, who became legally divorced on July 15 — just a year after filing for separation on July 10, 2018 — have reached a settlement in their divorce.

Documents obtained by The Blast, shows the exes will share joint legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter Eva James, which includes split vacations and holidays.

Jenner will pay Felder $2,000 a month in spousal support through December 2021, and an additional $2,000 per month in child support until their daughter is 18 years old.

As for assets, they’re both splitting their gold coin collection, as well as, royalties from their Indie Pop group Brandon & Leah. In regards to their gorgeous Malibu home, Jenner — the son of Caitlyn Jenner — decided to pay her $540,000 for it.

Felder — who’s the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder — will walk away with their 2017 Cadillac XT5. However, Jenner will receive their 2014 Cadillac Escalade, 1976 Ford F-2450 and 1965 Ford Mustang.

“It was a mutual split,” a source told PEOPLE. “There was honestly no big thing that came between them. They both realized it was the best decision. there is still so much love between them.”

“And their daughter will always be their top priority,” the source added. “They are amazing parents.”

The former couple first broke the news via Instagram in a loving post to inform their fans they were parting ways.

“Hi Everybody, It is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all,” the post starts. “After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever. Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives – as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter. There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way.”

“We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love,” the post continued. “Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won’t be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication.”

“Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys! Brandon and Leah,” the message ended with.