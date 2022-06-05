Duran Duran's Platinum Jubilee Performance Gets Mixed Reactions
Duran Duran performed at Buckingham Palace on Saturday night as part of the royal family's Platinum Jubilee celebration for Queen Elizabeth II, but the responses on social media were a little snide. Duran Duran followed after Italian opera legend Andrea Bocelli, drawing some odd comparisons to start. On top of that, viewers had some sardonic remarks about the synth-pop band itself.
It's a big-time for Duran Duran, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year and has now performed for Queen Elizabeth II in her historic Platinum Jubilee. However, for casual listeners or even fans who haven't kept up with the band recently, they seemed like an odd fit for this auspicious event. Comments ranged from kind-hearted teasing to full-on indictments of the band. Of course, there were plenty of unironic compliments sprinkled in as well.
The Platinum Jubilee is a prolonged, public celebration of the 70th anniversary of the queen's ascension to the throne. It seems safe to say that this won't be the last viral moment from the event. Read on for some of the top reactions to Duran Duran's performance.
Apples and Oranges
Hahaha or from lobster to tuna in a can— Telly Savalas 🫶🏼 (@aristotle1974) June 5, 2022
How do you make Duran Duran look shit?
Put Andrea Bocelli on before them. #partyatthepalace— Dave 🏴🇪🇺 (@McnallyDavidJ) June 4, 2022
Viewers found some creative analogies for the gulf between Bocelli and Duran Duran.
Hard Act to Follow
Love Duran Duran but if they'd told me I was on straight after Andrea Bocelli had absolutely smashed it I'd have phoned in sick #PlatinumPartyatthePalace— Dave Connor 🎙 (@cortinadave) June 4, 2022
Fans also wondered how the performers themselves felt about this lineup. Many said that they would have bowed out if they had been in Duran Duran's position.
Content Fans
💯- fantastic band! SLB was brilliant.— JulesOHara (@JulesOHara) June 5, 2022
There were plenty of fond comments from fans who were glad to see Duran Duran on that stage.
To the Band
Outstanding performing, DD 🤩— I.Rios (@86rio_isa) June 5, 2022
🎶🚀❤🚀🎶 pic.twitter.com/IUVWujAaLL
Many fans sent their compliments straight to the band, who are active on social media.
Material
Songsnare still good,you don’t have to be a fan to see that they are still a great band.— Jo Huitzing ⛷🗻 (@leeuw68) June 5, 2022
Their new album is fantastic to be fair.— Ben (@ben1987) June 4, 2022
Some fans thought that Duran Duran made a mistake in picking so much older material for this concert. They felt that it would have been a better illustration of their talents to play their newer songs, even if they weren't as recognizable.
Context
I cannot believe that Duran Duran just sung a song that contains the line "You own the money, you control the witness" at the queen's platinum jubilee concert.— Jack Yeo 🌈 (@jackryeo) June 4, 2022
I wonder what Charles was thinking when Duran Duran were on. His first wife’s fav band, in which he told her off for dancing to at Band Aid. Bless Diana #PlatinumPartyatthePalace— Raven (@Raven_M0rrigan) June 4, 2022
Considering that Duran Duran is sometimes counted among the tail end of subversive punk rock out of the U.K., listeners found it odd to see them implicitly endorsing the queen with this performance. The band's connection to the late Princess Diana was also discussed.
Consistent
Me listening to Duran Duran. #PlatinumPartyatthePalace pic.twitter.com/bzLfCyaOIQ— Phil Barry (@Noodlepig) June 4, 2022
Duran Duran just reminded me why I thought they were shite in the 80s— Shed Hender (@ShedHender) June 4, 2022
Finally, many commenters had a simple take on this controversial performance, saying they had never cared for Duran Duran over the last half-century.