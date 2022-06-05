Duran Duran's Platinum Jubilee Performance Gets Mixed Reactions

By Michael Hein

Duran Duran performed at Buckingham Palace on Saturday night as part of the royal family's Platinum Jubilee celebration for Queen Elizabeth II, but the responses on social media were a little snide. Duran Duran followed after Italian opera legend Andrea Bocelli, drawing some odd comparisons to start. On top of that, viewers had some sardonic remarks about the synth-pop band itself.

It's a big-time for Duran Duran, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year and has now performed for Queen Elizabeth II in her historic Platinum Jubilee. However, for casual listeners or even fans who haven't kept up with the band recently, they seemed like an odd fit for this auspicious event. Comments ranged from kind-hearted teasing to full-on indictments of the band. Of course, there were plenty of unironic compliments sprinkled in as well.

The Platinum Jubilee is a prolonged, public celebration of the 70th anniversary of the queen's ascension to the throne. It seems safe to say that this won't be the last viral moment from the event. Read on for some of the top reactions to Duran Duran's performance.

Apples and Oranges

Viewers found some creative analogies for the gulf between Bocelli and Duran Duran.

Hard Act to Follow

Fans also wondered how the performers themselves felt about this lineup. Many said that they would have bowed out if they had been in Duran Duran's position.

Content Fans

There were plenty of fond comments from fans who were glad to see Duran Duran on that stage.

To the Band

Many fans sent their compliments straight to the band, who are active on social media.

Material

Some fans thought that Duran Duran made a mistake in picking so much older material for this concert. They felt that it would have been a better illustration of their talents to play their newer songs, even if they weren't as recognizable.

Context

Considering that Duran Duran is sometimes counted among the tail end of subversive punk rock out of the U.K., listeners found it odd to see them implicitly endorsing the queen with this performance. The band's connection to the late Princess Diana was also discussed.

Consistent

Finally, many commenters had a simple take on this controversial performance, saying they had never cared for Duran Duran over the last half-century.

