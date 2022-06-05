Duran Duran's Platinum Jubilee Performance Gets Mixed Reactions

Duran Duran performed at Buckingham Palace on Saturday night as part of the royal family's Platinum Jubilee celebration for Queen Elizabeth II, but the responses on social media were a little snide. Duran Duran followed after Italian opera legend Andrea Bocelli, drawing some odd comparisons to start. On top of that, viewers had some sardonic remarks about the synth-pop band itself.

It's a big-time for Duran Duran, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year and has now performed for Queen Elizabeth II in her historic Platinum Jubilee. However, for casual listeners or even fans who haven't kept up with the band recently, they seemed like an odd fit for this auspicious event. Comments ranged from kind-hearted teasing to full-on indictments of the band. Of course, there were plenty of unironic compliments sprinkled in as well.

The Platinum Jubilee is a prolonged, public celebration of the 70th anniversary of the queen's ascension to the throne. It seems safe to say that this won't be the last viral moment from the event. Read on for some of the top reactions to Duran Duran's performance.