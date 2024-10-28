Metal Rocker Dies Amidst Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: Viper’s Pit Passarell Was 56

Heavy metal musician Pit Passarell, who co-founded the Brazilian band Viper, has died. He was 56. RadioRock.com reports that Passarell’s brother, and former bandmate, Yves Passarell was the first to share the news of his death, which came amidst the bassist receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer treatment.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of our beloved brother Pit Passarell. Surrounded by family and friends of a lifetime,” Yves wrote in an Instagram post. “A life full of light, love, joy, musicality and courage. We will miss him and miss him greatly. We love you, my brother.”

RadioRock.com reports that, ahead of his death, Pit fell ill on stage during a performance at the Chico Science Cultural Center in São Paulo on August 31. He required medical attention on stage and, after receiving it, he finished out the band’s set.

Sadly, the day before his death, Viper took to social media to announce that Pit had been diagnosed with cancer. Pit is the second original member of Viper to die, as former vocalist André Matos died of a massive heart attack in 2019, according to Oglobo.

In addition to his brother, Pit is survived by his wife, Thais, and one daughter.