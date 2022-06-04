Platinum Jubilee: Outrage at Epsom Derby After Surprise Fireworks in Honor of Queen Elizabeth

The Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II included a massive fireworks show on Saturday morning, but many spectators thought this was a terrible idea. The fireworks came very shortly before the Epsom Derby horse race, and it was well within range of the prized animals. Everyone from racing enthusiasts to animal rights advocates worried about how this confusing noise show would impact the animals.

Fireworks went off at the race track just before the race got underway, scattering red, white and blue smoke all over the place. As commenters quickly pointed out online, even the most well-trained horse is liable to lose its nerve over an explosion like that. Many worried that it would impact the race results, drawing complaints from sports fans, handlers and gamblers, among others. Meanwhile, those concerned with the welfare of the horses themselves thought that this was compounding cruelty.

The race went on regardless, and the win went to the horse Desert Crown along with jockey Sir Michael Stoute. However, that wasn't the last interruption the race suffered. According to a report by Daily Mail, six women rushed the track as part of an animal rights protest. They represented a group called Animal Rebellion, and they were apprehended by police before anyone could be hurt.

All in all, Epsom was not the calmest part of this royal jubilee. Here's a look at what people are saying about the fireworks and the other disruptions.