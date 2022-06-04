Platinum Jubilee: Outrage at Epsom Derby After Surprise Fireworks in Honor of Queen Elizabeth
The Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II included a massive fireworks show on Saturday morning, but many spectators thought this was a terrible idea. The fireworks came very shortly before the Epsom Derby horse race, and it was well within range of the prized animals. Everyone from racing enthusiasts to animal rights advocates worried about how this confusing noise show would impact the animals.
Fireworks went off at the race track just before the race got underway, scattering red, white and blue smoke all over the place. As commenters quickly pointed out online, even the most well-trained horse is liable to lose its nerve over an explosion like that. Many worried that it would impact the race results, drawing complaints from sports fans, handlers and gamblers, among others. Meanwhile, those concerned with the welfare of the horses themselves thought that this was compounding cruelty.
The race went on regardless, and the win went to the horse Desert Crown along with jockey Sir Michael Stoute. However, that wasn't the last interruption the race suffered. According to a report by Daily Mail, six women rushed the track as part of an animal rights protest. They represented a group called Animal Rebellion, and they were apprehended by police before anyone could be hurt.
All in all, Epsom was not the calmest part of this royal jubilee. Here's a look at what people are saying about the fireworks and the other disruptions.
'Dumb'
One of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen setting fireworks off before the Epsom Derby 🤦♂️— Lewis Nicholls (@nichollsnation4) June 4, 2022
Who had the idiotic idea of setting off fireworks before one of the season's most important races? #Epsom— OddsWise (@OddsWise) June 4, 2022
Many commenters jumped right to insulting the intelligence of the people who arranged the fireworks. They wondered how nobody in this chain of decisions saw this ahead of time.
Mistake
Must of been a big mistake, cos if not wtf. Not 1 of them on the box said a word. Embarrassing. Just carryed on telling the nation how great everyone is..........bla bla bla.— simon sylvester (@simonsylv) June 4, 2022
Who signs that off? Have they been around a horse?— Louise Holland (@haglobalmd) June 4, 2022
Noted I’m late to the convo on this here, but holy cow, we couldn’t believe what we were watching.
Some commenters assumed that the fireworks must have been meant for something else, or had been set off at the wrong time by mistake.
Professionals
Just saw the Epsom Derby; @EpsomRacecourse fireworks just before loading WTA’??— Louise Holland (@haglobalmd) June 4, 2022
Anyone think that was a good idea or “innovation in racing.”
As an event producer & a racehorse owner, I’d say it was absolutely ridiculous, added zero & was dangerous.
Not for me.
People with experience in media, horse handling and racing all marveled at the oversights here. They gave their professional opinions willingly on social media.
Range
Just as well the horses were a long way away from the stands at Epsom, not sure if it was a good idea to set fireworks off though, there will be horses in the stables who will have heard all that— Steve (@Kavismate) June 4, 2022
Some viewers debated about how close the horses were to the fireworks, and to what extent the noise would have impacted them. Some considered all the other unfamiliar stimuli the animals were dealing with that morning.
What's Next
Views
Daytime fireworks haven’t gone to plan! 🤦🏽😳 #Epsom pic.twitter.com/uUPUi8uNmQ— HickyParmar (@Hickyparma) June 4, 2022
Horses aside, viewers complained that the smoke and glitter from the fireworks obscured the view of the racetrack.
Protest
Protests against the proposed 5-day Cheltenham Festival took place today at Epsom 🚨
Rumours have it that the same people behind the 5day Festival are the same people behind the "Let's Set off Fireworks Before The Derby" 🎆#EpsomDerby https://t.co/1U5fi9SHKq— Andrew Halligan (@Halligan88) June 4, 2022
Finally, the fireworks had many viewers feeling unusually sympathetic with the animal rights protesters that stormed the field on Saturday morning.