Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Has Stage 4 Cancer

Duran Duran was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night, but one key founding member was missing. Guitarist Andy Taylor was not at the ceremony on Saturday night. Taylor, 61, was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer and experienced a recent setback.

During the ceremony, Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon read a letter from Taylor to the surprised audience. The iconic '80s band, known for hits like "Rio" and "Hungry Like the Wolf," also published the letter on their official website. Taylor revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer over four years ago.

"Just over 4 years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer," Taylor wrote. "Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade."

Taylor's doctors allowed him to continue performing until recently, although he said his current condition is not "immediately" life-threatening. He was "doing okay" after some "very sophisticated life-extending treatment," but he recently suffered a setback about a week before the ceremony. "Despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries," Taylor wrote.

Taylor hoped that his medical news did not detract from celebrating the band's success and influence on rock music. "We've had a privileged life, we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves because we had a lot to give, but as I've said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?" Taylor wrote.

In the end, Taylor said he was "truly sorry and massively disappointed" he could not travel to Los Angeles to be inducted with the rest of the band. "Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy," he wrote. "I'm so very proud of these four brothers; I'm amazed at their durability, and I'm overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I'm sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day."

Duran Duran was founded in 1978, and Taylor joined in 1980. He was the band's guitarist during their most successful years, appearing on their first three albums. Taylor left the group in 1986 but returned in 2001 for another stint that ended in 2006. The band's current lineup performed some of their biggest hits during Saturday's ceremony, including "Girls on Film," "Hungry Like the Wolf," "Ordinary World," and "Rio."