Drummer Found Dead in Lagoon: What We Know About the Death of Sieudass Ramparidath

Barackpore tassa drummer Sieudass Ramparidath has died. Ramparidath's cousin, Paul Ramnath, discovered the 45-year-old drummer dead in a lagoon at the back of their home at Cunjal Road South on Wednesday, Nov. 23. At this time, the circumstances surrounding Ramparidath's death remain unclear, with PC Silochan, of the Barrackpore Police Station, currently investigating his passing.

Ramparidath was last seen alive by children in the village that afternoon, hours after Ramnath had seen him that morning before leaving for work according to a police report, per the Trinidad & Tobago Guardian. Ramparidath reportedly told the children he was going fishing at the lagoon. When Ramparidath returned home from work at around 5 p.m. local time, his cousin was not home. At around 6:30 p.m., Ramnath found his cousin lying face-up in about an inch of water in the lagoon behind their home. Police were called to the scene and removed the body, which bore no visible marks of violence, from the lagoon.

Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, Ramnath said he believes Ramparidath's death is accidental and could have been due to his history of drinking and seizures. Ramnath told the Guardian that he believes Ramparidath may have lost his balance on a path near the lagoon and fallen into the water.

"I check all the neighbours and thing because I know he does move about. When I gone he not nowhere around. I decide to look but them lil children say they see him in the lagoon catching fish. He can't get no fish there. I decide to take a (torch)light and go and look, the place was dark," he told the outlet. "He can't go there to catch fish, the grass so high. He just drunk and he miss that track and fall in the lagoon and catch the fit."

Ramnath remembered his cousin as a well-loved tassaman" in the community, adding that "he was a very good person. He was not a violent person. Everybody around here know him very well and he good with everybody." Ramparidath's body was transported to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary. An autopsy will reportedly be carried out at the Forensic Science Centre in Port-of-Spain. The investigation into Ramparidath's death is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.