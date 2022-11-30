Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 79

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died. McVie, known for penning the group's songs "Little Lies," "Everywhere," "Don't Stop," "Say You Love Me," and "Songbird," passed away peacefully at a hospital Wednesday morning, her family confirmed in a statement shared to McVie's Facebook. A cause of death was not disclosed, though her family confirmed in a separate post that McVie succumbed to a "short illness." McVie was 79.

"There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac shared in tribute of McVie. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Born Christine Perfect, McVie began her music career as a member of the band Chicken Shack. The blues band had a hit with a cover of Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind," in which McVie featured on lead vocals, according to The Guardian. She later joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970. The popular British-American rock band, regarded as one of the world's best known rock bands in the 1970s and '80s, consisted of musician Mick Fleetwood, singer Stevie Nicks, lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, and Christine's ex-husband, bass guitarist John Graham McVie, whom McVie married in 1968.

McVie was behind some of the band's biggest hits, including "Don't Stop," which become synonymous with Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign. She also penned a number of classics from Rumours. Released in 1977, that album was partially inspired by McVie's split from John Graham, as well the breakup of Buckingham and Nicks. The album became one of the best-selling albums of all time and includes hits like "Second Hand News" and "You Make Loving Fun."

McVie's passing follows the 2020 death of Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green, who died at the age of 73. In the post announcing her passing, McVie's family asked "that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."