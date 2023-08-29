Drummer Found Dead During Music Festival: Police Investigating Death of Shae Ebner

Police are investigating the death of 28-year-old Rochester, New York-based drummer Shae Ebner after he was found dead in a Pennsylvania Park. Ebner, a substitute percussionist for the band High Pines, was found dead in a body of water at Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County, where his band performed Friday as part of the 3-dayAustin Dam Show music festival.

At this time, Ebner's cause of death has not been disclosed. According to Coudersport Pennsylvania State Police commander, Sgt. Adam Kirk, who spoke to The Bradford Era, Ebner's body was discovered at around 8 a.m. local time Saturday morning in a body of water. It is unclear when or how the musician entered the water. Immediately after the body was discovered, officers combed the area, taking Ebner's personal belongings, tent, and vehicle back to the police station, and spoke to hundreds of potential witnesses. Several eyewitnesses reported that there had been an argument in one area of the campgrounds as well as a second altercation later in a separate area early Saturday morning, but it is not known if Ebner was connected to either of those incidents.

Ebner's manner of death has not been ruled at this time. His body was transported to UPMC Cole before being taken to Erie for an autopsy. Kirk said, "the investigation is ongoing. We are not sure there was foul play, and we are not ruling it out. But, we do not know the cause of death yet."

Ebner was a Rochester native who graduated from Letchworth Central School in 2013, according to Livingston County News. He later studied at Keuka College and Finger Lakes Community College. RochesterFirst.com reports that Ebner was a well-known musician in Rochester's music scene and often could be seen performing with a number of bands. He was a substitute drummer for the band High Pines, which performed Friday night at the music festival.

The band has not released a statement regarding Ebner's passing at this time. The group's most recent Facebook post is dated Aug. 22 and saw High Pine's promoting their performance at the festival, writing, "Dam show Dam show Dam showwww!!!! We are so damn excited for the Austin Dam Show and we hope y'all are too! We will be selling merch and hanging out all weekend so be sure to stop us and chat when you see us. See y'all out there!!" One fan left their condolences in the comments section, writing, "Sending best vibes to y'all."