'90s Drummer Found Dead in England: Conrad Kelly Was 65

Conrad Kelly, formerly of the international reggae band Steel Pulse, has passed away. The Jamaican-born musician was 65. It was discovered that Kelly, who played with the band for over a decade as a drummer, was found dead at his house in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, reports Jamaica Observer Online.

"He had a rehearsal last week but he failed to show up, but his phone was on charge so people were calling but couldn't get him. They eventually called the cops who kicked in the door and found his body in the passage of his house in Birmingham," Toney Owens, co-founder of Musical Youth in Birmingham, along with Freddie Waite, told Jamaica Observer Online.

As a result of Kelly's passing, Owens said the United Kingdom's musical community is mourning. A large number of people have expressed their condolences on social media about the drummer, including UB40, which "sent condolences to his friends and family" after hearing the "very sad news." "Conrad also worked with UB40 for a while as percussionist, standing in for Norman Hassan when he was too ill to tour," the band added.

In November 1994, the musician joined Steel Pulse, and in that year, the group headlined some of the world's largest reggae festivals, including Reggae Sunsplash USA, Jamaican Sunsplash, Japan Splash, as well as Northern California's annual Reggae on the River festival. The band won a Grammy Award in 1986 for their album Babylon the Bandit. In 2005, Kelly left the band.

Steel Pulse posted a tribute to Kelly on the group's official Facebook page, writing that he "spent the lion share of his life among us all roaming the 'ghetto streets' of Handsworth. Known to perform with many a local bands within the community as well as the odd Jamaican act passing through 'Ingland,' he joined us once it was recognised that Grizzly's health was beginning to fail.

"Steel Pulse send our condolences to his friends and family, especially to his brothers Bruce and Alvin, who we use to run the streets with, on Chantry Rd." Recently, Kelly performed with the Reggae Winehouse band, a seven-piece tribute group to Amy Winehouse, as well as the Bob Marley tribute band Legend in the UK.