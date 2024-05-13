Rock Band Reveals New Lineup After Guitarist's Death: What's Next for The Script

A year after the death of guitarist Mark Sheehan, Irish band The Script has announced a major change to its lineup. Band frontman Danny O'Donoghue and drummer Glen Power revealed in a message with fans Friday that the group would be transitioning from a three-piece to a four-piece group with the addition of two new members.

"It's been over a year since we lost our brother Mark, and it has been the toughest year of our lives. However, your love and support have carried us through, giving us the strength, inspiration, and hope to move forward," the pair wrote. "The Script, as a three-piece, will never be the same, so transitioning to a four-piece feels like the right way to go. It is a sign of respect to leave the past as it was and not attempt to replicate it, as we simply never will."

O'Donoghue and Power went on to introduce fans to the two newest members, Ben Sargeant and Ben Weaver, writing, "Ben Sargeant has been with us on bass from the start, and we are excited to welcome Ben Weaver on stage with us on guitar." They added that "#TheScriptFamily means everything to us. Without you, there is no Script, so we wanted to share our plans with you first before we start this new chapter. We can't wait to see you on the road. Love, Danny and Glen."

The change to the band's lineup comes a little more than a year after Sheehan's death. The guitarist, who co-founded The Script with O'Donoghue in 2001, died in April 2023 after being hospitalized for "a brief illness." He was 46. In a statement at the time, his bandmates remembered him as a "much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend." His passing came after Sheehan had been absent from the 2022 U.S. leg of The Script's world tour.

News of Sargeant and Weaver's addition to the group was met with a wave of support from fans. Commenting on the Friday announcement, one person wrote, "Proud of you. Love & respect always. M, would be smiling down." Another person said, "You will always, always have my support guys, no matter what. All the love in the world to you as, you embark on this new chapter," with somebody else adding, "Mark will always be in our hearts. I am looking forward to the next chapter in the world of The Script."