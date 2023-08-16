'80s Rockstar Dead at 68: Ron S. Peno's Death Confirmed by Bandmates

Ron S. Peno, 'an 80s rockstar famous for being the vocalist of Australian rock band Died Pretty, has died. He was 68. Peno's death was confirmed by his bandmates, who memorialized the later singer in a Facebok post. "With great sadness we announce the passing of our singer Ron S Peno who left us peacefully on Friday evening in the presence of his loving wife Charity and his son Zebadiah, at his home in South Yarra, Melbourne," the band's message began.

"For the last four and a half years as he battled cancer, Ron displayed a resolute positivity and a profound depth of character that has proved inspirational to his fellow band members, manager and many friends," the band's joint statement continued. "In the face of adversity he was towering. For the 40 years Ron entertained us as Died Pretty's frontman he was never less than always charismatic. He has provided warm and enduring memories for those who shared the stage with him and for his audience. For many he is the soundtrack of their lives. He leaves us a legacy of extraordinary recordings that will continue to be treasured into the future. Our hearts go out to Charity, Zebadiah and all his family and friends at this time."

Died Pretty's statement went on to read, "Ron will be sorely missed. The world will be a smaller place without him." The message concluded, "Ron's family and Died Pretty would like to thank his medical team at St Vincent's Hospital, the Calvary Bethlehem palliative care team, Support Act and everyone who made a donation or sent a message of love during Ron's time of need." According to ABC News Australia, Peno was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in February 2019.

Peno was born in Gosford, New South Wales, Australiam in 1955. He discovered music at a young age and played in bands as a teenager. In his early years, Peno played in three notable bands: The Hellcats (1976-77), The 31st (1979-81), and Screaming Tribesmen. In 1983, he co-founded Died Pretty.

Died Pretty guitarist Brett Myers, who is the only remaining original member, spoke out about Peno, saying, "He was born to be a singer. I never really worked with anyone else like him." He added, "He was unpredictable, and contrary and just burned very bright and I don't think we'll see anyone else like him again." Finally, he shared that Peno never let his cancer diagnosis impact his motivation. "I saw him two weeks ago and he was still talking about when we were going to tour and what we're going to do and arguing about set list and songs and he just never gave up."