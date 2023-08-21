Rockstar's Son Hospitalized After Dehydration Scare

McFly vocalist and guitarist Danny Jones' 5-year-old son is on the mend following a brief hospitalization earlier this month. Amid the family's vacation in Tenerife, little Cooper Alf Jones was hospitalized due to a bout of dehydration, Jones' wife, Georgia Horsley, revealed on social media.

Horsley first revealed her son's condition on her Instagram Stories earlier this month, according to the Daily Mail. Sharing a photo of Cooper lying in bed with what appeared to be a sick bucket beside him, she wrote, "He pretty quickly went from this," before posting a second photo with the caption, "to this but my goodness he was so so brave." The image showed Cooper lying in a hospital bed with an IV as he played with on his iPad. A third update showed the 5-year-old smiling despite his hospitalization, with Horsley opening up about the terrifying ordeal.

"I think had this have been England it wouldn't have been quite as dramatic. But I guess they have to be so careful of dehydration in little ones in hot countries," she informed her followers. "He wasn't keeping water down so was pretty dehydrated and lethargic."

Horsley, a former Miss England and presenter, shares Cooper with Jones, whom she married at a church in her hometown of Malton, North Yorkshire in 2014 following their engagement in 2007. They welcomed Cooper at 1:36 a.m. on January 28, 2018.

Jones is best known as one of the lead vocalists and the lead guitarist for the pop-rock band McFly, which also features Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, and Harry Judd. The English pop rock band, which took their name from the Back to the Future character Marty McFly, formed in London in 2003 and signed to Island Records from their 2004 launch until December 2007, before creating their own label, Super Records. Their debut album, Room on the 3rd Floor, debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart and is certified as double platinum. They have gone on to release several more albums, including Wonderland (2005), Motion in the Ocean (2006), Radio: Active (2008), Above the Noise (2010), Young Dumb Thrills (2020), and Power to Play (2023).

McFly is currently touring as part of their Power to Play Tour, which kicked off at the Civic at the Halls in Wolverhampton on June 16. The group is next set to play at CarFest South 2023 in Overton, UK on Aug. 25, with additional shows in Bristol, Norwich, London, Birmingham, Birmingham, and more. Thankfully, little Cooper is well enough to enjoy some of the shows, with Jones recently sharing an adorable video of his son singing along to one of McFly's live performances, the musician captioning the video, "brought the lil man to werk!!"