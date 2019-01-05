Video Surfaces of Drake Groping 17-Year-Old Girl During Concert

Disturbing video appearing to show Drake groping a 17-year-old girl during a concert several years ago has resurfaced on Twitter.

The video was taken in 2010, when Drake was 24, reports Consequence of Sound. In the clip, Drake is seen kissing and caressing the young girl’s breasts in front of a cheering audience.

At one point, Drake walks away from the girl. “Y’all gon’ have me get carried away,” he said. “I get in trouble for s— like this. How old are you?”

The girl tells her she is only 17, making her an underage minor.

“I can’t go to jail yet, man,” Drake said. “Why do you look like that? You thick. Look at all this. Well, listen 17, I had fun. I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”

However, Drake still goes back to the girl to kiss her again, before telling her to leave the stage.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named @thespookgod, and has been viewed more than 1.95 million times.

The video also surfaced during the week Lifetime debuted its documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which brought more attention to R. Kelly’s history of preying on underage girls.

Twitter users also brought up other artists’ histories with young women. For example, writer Eve Ewing shared the Drake video, adding, “Honestly this isn’t just about drake. people are not asking questions that should be asked. And it’s real easy to watch #SurvivingRKelly and say ‘why didn’t anyone xyz…’ but there’s a lot of folks hooting & hollering in this video.”

Drake, now 31, has been involved in stories with younger women that have caused outrage before. In September, 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown told Access Hollywood that Drake is a “great role model” and the two text each other frequently. Brown said Drake even offers her dating advice. The actress later defended their relationship on Instagram.

The “In My Feelings” rapper was also reportedly linked to 18-year-old model Bella Harris, but Harris denied they ever went on a date in September.

Drake also reportedly has a secret child, and the revelation of that played a role in Drake’s ongoing feud with Kanye West. Pusha T accused Drake of having a secret child with a porn star in “The Story of Adidon,” then Drake blamed West for telling Pusha T about the child.

Drake has not responded to the controversy sparked by the resurfaced video, but Twitter users have voiced their disapproval of his actions.