Drake Takes Serious Heat After Rescheduling His Tour
Drake fans are not happy with him. The Canadian-born rapper caused an uproar online after he rescheduled his dates for his upcoming tour alongside 21 Savage. Many fans are upset over how long they'll have to wait to see him, with some dates being rescheduled from early-mid summer to dates in the Fall. The highly-anticipated tour left many longtime fans disgruntled due to the hefty ticket price tags, and how quickly tickets sold and were then re-sold. Not all dates were rescheduled. New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta dates moving and fans won't see the pair until months later.
In March, Drake formally announced the dates for his tour, which was scheduled to kick off in June. The tour is to support his last three albums – Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and November's Her Loss. Some fans spent as much as $1k per ticket, and not even for floor seats. Others weren't able to secure seats at all. And now, fans are airing their grievances online.
Questions unanswered
Drake is wack for switching up the tour dates. Should have finalized the venues prior to selling tickets.— Z (@100percentZep) April 24, 2023
In addition to no formal announcement, there was also no formal explanation as to why the dates were changed. Some ticketholders have their own theories.prevnext
More re-sold tickets
So Sad 😢 …I’ll be selling my 3x GA Floor tickets Drake It’s A Blur Tour Concert at Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI ,… for July 2023…Pls Lmk if interested in buying!!! #draketickets #draketour #Drake— Benita (@rahulkumar0986) April 30, 2023
With the new changes, some ticketholders are now unable to attend the show altogether. They took to social media to advertise the tickets.prevnext
New dates and new cities
now drake pushed back the tour date AND now he’s coming to charlotte so I could’ve just went there…like be fr.— hwm🪴 (@deeayeshaaa) April 24, 2023
Not only have some dates been rescheduled, but there have also been new cities added. Many fans are upset because they already purchased tickets out of state and could have gone to the newly added dates in their hometowns.prevnext
An inconvenience
Drake finna pmo bc why he push back the Atlanta tour date to a random Monday/Tuesday in September 😐— dani ✨ (@daninicoles) April 24, 2023
Many ticketholders had their work and life schedules already built around the originally scheduled dates. Now, they'll have to make new plans.prevnext
Just sneaky
the way Drake & Ticketmaster quietly changed his tour dates from July to fucking SEPTEMBER? what kinda twisted game is this? EXPLAIN @Drake pic.twitter.com/E3chMmUm6g— 𝒌𝒂𝒂𝒂𝒂𝒚 💋 (@KaylynChanel) April 24, 2023
There was no formal announcement or press release of the adjusted dates. Some users found out when they saw the chatter via social media.prevnext
Mood shift
Drake changing the tour date really just ruined my entire mood for the day…… pic.twitter.com/8xqTcm2m9X— Tiana Regené🧚🏾 (@tianaregene_) April 24, 2023
With summer approaching, ticket holders were looking forward to the show. Now, thousands will have to wait.prev