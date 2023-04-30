Drake Takes Serious Heat After Rescheduling His Tour

Drake fans are not happy with him. The Canadian-born rapper caused an uproar online after he rescheduled his dates for his upcoming tour alongside 21 Savage. Many fans are upset over how long they'll have to wait to see him, with some dates being rescheduled from early-mid summer to dates in the Fall. The highly-anticipated tour left many longtime fans disgruntled due to the hefty ticket price tags, and how quickly tickets sold and were then re-sold. Not all dates were rescheduled. New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta dates moving and fans won't see the pair until months later.

In March, Drake formally announced the dates for his tour, which was scheduled to kick off in June. The tour is to support his last three albums – Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and November's Her Loss. Some fans spent as much as $1k per ticket, and not even for floor seats. Others weren't able to secure seats at all. And now, fans are airing their grievances online.