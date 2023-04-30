Drake Takes Serious Heat After Rescheduling His Tour

By Brenda Alexander

Drake fans are not happy with him. The Canadian-born rapper caused an uproar online after he rescheduled his dates for his upcoming tour alongside 21 Savage. Many fans are upset over how long they'll have to wait to see him, with some dates being rescheduled from early-mid summer to dates in the Fall. The highly-anticipated tour left many longtime fans disgruntled due to the hefty ticket price tags, and how quickly tickets sold and were then re-sold. Not all dates were rescheduled. New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta dates moving and fans won't see the pair until months later.

In March, Drake formally announced the dates for his tour, which was scheduled to kick off in June. The tour is to support his last three albums – Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and November's Her Loss. Some fans spent as much as $1k per ticket, and not even for floor seats. Others weren't able to secure seats at all. And now, fans are airing their grievances online.

Questions unanswered

In addition to no formal announcement, there was also no formal explanation as to why the dates were changed. Some ticketholders have their own theories.

More re-sold tickets

With the new changes, some ticketholders are now unable to attend the show altogether. They took to social media to advertise the tickets.

New dates and new cities

Not only have some dates been rescheduled, but there have also been new cities added. Many fans are upset because they already purchased tickets out of state and could have gone to the newly added dates in their hometowns.

An inconvenience

Many ticketholders had their work and life schedules already built around the originally scheduled dates. Now, they'll have to make new plans.

Just sneaky

There was no formal announcement or press release of the adjusted dates. Some users found out when they saw the chatter via social media.

Mood shift

With summer approaching, ticket holders were looking forward to the show. Now, thousands will have to wait.

