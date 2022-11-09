Drake and 21 Savage Sued for $4 Million

Rappers Drake and 21 Savage are facing a hefty $4 million lawsuit over their new album Her Loss, but not for any of its inflammatory lyrics. According to a report by E! News, publisher Condé Nast has filed a lawsuit against the duo for using a fake Vogue Magazine cover as their album art. The company argues that this goes beyond parody into unlicensed brand exploitation.

Drake and 21 Savage have known no peace since they teamed up to create a joint album, Her Loss. While promoting the new release, the two shared a fake Vogue Magazine cover on social media. It showed the two rappers together, and viewers could be forgiven for not understanding that it was fake. Drake's post included the caption: "Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks [Vogue Magazine] and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th."

Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, has filed a lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage for making a fake Vogue cover to promote their album.



The lawsuit claims they exploited the “tremendous value that a cover feature in Vogue magazine carries” without actually securing that honor. pic.twitter.com/pycZ4vItCC — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2022

This post has now been deleted, but Condé Nast argues that the damage is done. In legal documents, the company's lawyers argued that Drake and 21 Savage's "widespread promotional campaign" was "built entirely" on Vogue's reputation and trademarks. It notes that Wintour had no involvement in these photos, so dropping her name in the post was evidence of a "deceptive campaign." The musicians reportedly used this image in posters all around the U.S. as well.

"All of this is false. And none of it has been authorized by Condé Nast," the publisher wrote. "Vogue Magazine and its Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion, and have not endorsed it in any way."

The company is seeking at least $4 million in damages. So far, neither Drake nor 21 Savage or their representatives has responded publicly to this lawsuit. Fans are eagerly awaiting comments.

In the meantime, Drake and 21 Savage continue taking criticism for the content of their album – specifically Drake's repeated insults aimed at women. He has one line on the song "Middle of the Ocean" where he explicitly teases his alleged ex-girlfriend Serena Williams, as well as two other lines interpreted as insults against Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice.

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don't got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi / We might pop up on 'em at will like Suzuki," he rapped.

These jabs have many listeners side-eyeing Drake, perceiving him as bitter or perhaps even misogynistic. The rapper has not publicly responded to those controversies either.