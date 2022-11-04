Megan Thee Stallion Rips Drake for Dissing Her About Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion allegedly being shot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez is still a punchline amongst her peers, and she's over it. The self-proclaimed Hot Girl's unfortunate incident is referenced in Drake's latest single, "Circo Loco," which is featured on his new album with 21 Savage. In the song, Drake raps, "This b—h lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke but she still smiling." It's a nod to the 2020 shooting that is awaiting trial, which left Stallion with two gunshot wounds to her feet. Lanez has denied shooting her, despite accounts from Stallion's other friend who was in the car and present. He's currently on house arrest until the trial begins. In the meantime, Stallion is taking aim at Drake for the mention.

In a series of Tweets, she let her feelings out. "I know I'm very popular but y'all gotta stop attaching weak a– conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N—-s nor h–s EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B—H keep sucking my p—y," she wrote in one Tweet. In a follow up, she wrote, "Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N—-s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! […] And when the mf facts come out remember all y'all h-e ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N—a that SHOT A FEMALE."

Her attorney Alex Spiro released a statement to Pitchfork regarding the new single, stating, "Despite the irrefutable evidence that Megan was a victim of gun violence, the ignorant continue to support her attacker."

Drake's song comes at a time where glorifying violence in lyrics is a trending subject, specifically in hip-hop, as fans of Migos member Takeoff mourns his tragic death. The 28-year-old was shot and killed by a reported stray bullet amid an argument between his partner Quavo and others over an alleged dice game and mention of who can beat who in a game of basketball. In Sept. 2022, rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery while dining in LA. there's a call to address senseless gun violence and using weapons as conflict resolution in the community.