Dr. Luke Denies Kesha’s Katy Perry Rape Claims as ‘Malicious Falsehoods’

Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald has denied he sexually assaulted pop star Katy Perry after a report surfaced saying Kesha accused the music producer of raping Perry in a lawsuit.

“Katy Perry herself confirmed that Dr. Luke did not rape her. Kesha’s accusation to the contrary — just like her other outrageous lies about Dr. Luke — is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke,” lawyers for Gottwald said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods,” the statement, first released by The Wrap, concluded.

As reported earlier Wednesday, court documents from Dr. Luke’s ongoing defamation suit against the “Praying” singer revealed text messages between Kesha and Lady Gaga, which she wrote that the music producer raped Perry.

“On February 26, 2016 [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a/ Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha’s] false claim that [Luke] had raped her,” the document claims.

It continues, “[Kesha] also falsely asserted that [Luke] had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a/ Katy Perry,” and that “Following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha’s] encouragement, [Lady Gaga] spread negative messages about [Luke] in the press and on social media.”

In the lawsuit, Dr. Luke unveiled three main issues of contention he has with Kesha, refuting her allegation that he drugged and raped her. The third point on contention is a claim that Kesha told Gaga in a text message that Dr. Luke raped Perry. The text message from Kesha to Gaga had previously been discussed as a piece of discovery in the case, The Blast reports, but only those involved in the case knew the exact contents.

Dr. Luke also claims in the documents that Gaga created “graphics” to post on social media with Kesha’s help that referred to her allegations against Dr. Luke.

In the suit, Gottwald claims Kesha cost him more than the $10 million he would have made working on Perry’s album, saying Kesha’s sexual assault allegations against him damaged his career and reputation.

Dr. Luke is a longtime collaborator and producer with both Kesha and Perry, producing many hits for Perry such as “I Kissed a Girl,” “Teenage Dream,” “Roar,” “California Gurls” and many others. Dr. Luke’s hits songs with Kesha include “TiK ToK,” “Blow,” “Die Young” and many more.

Perry has never accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault or spoken publicly about any sexual assault incidents involving herself. She claims her professional split from Dr. Luke around the time of Kesha’s accusations against him was because “I had to leave the nest.”

Perry was reportedly deposed for the case against Kesha, although her statements have not been made public. Gaga was also subpoenaed to testify, as was Pink, who has also worked with the songwriter and producer.

Pink publicly denounced Dr. Luke in 2017, calling him a “bad person” and saying that she, too, cut professional ties with him.