Doja Cat’s ‘Atlantis’ Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn’t forgotten about Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The “Need to Know” singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.

The 26-year-old Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, showed how much work went into the costume by crediting the artists behind it in her caption. Blair Caldwell took the photos, while Brett Alan Nelson was the stylist. Doja Cat’s hair was done by Jared “JStayReady” Henderson and the makeup was crafted by Ernesto Casillas and Saccia crafted her nails.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire hit theaters in 2001 and was directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise, the same team behind Beauty and the Beast and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Unlike either of those films, Atlantis was a box office disappointment for Disney and earned mixed reviews. The film still has a following though, thanks to its ingenious design inspired by artist Mike Mignola and incredible animation. There is no other Disney movie like it.

The film tells the story of linguist and cartographer Milo Thatch (Michael J. Fox), who leads a team of mercenaries to Atlantis in the hopes of fulfilling his grandfather’s dreams. Once he arrives in Atlantis, he meets the princess, Kidagakash “Kida” Nedakh (Cree Summer). The all-star voice cast also includes James Garner, Don Novello, Phil Morris, Claudia Christian, Jacquiline Obrados, Jim Varney, John Mahoney, David Ogden Stiers, Corey Burton, and Leonard Nimoy. Like many ’90s and 2000s Disney movies, it received a direct-to-video sequel, Atlantis: Milo’s Return, which was supposed to lead into a TV series that never materialized after Atlantis flopped. Both Atlantis and its sequel are available to stream on Disney+.

Based on the response to Doja Cat’s costume though, she isn’t the only one who remembers the movie. “Doja Cat just won my heart as Kida Nedakh, my queen of Atlantis. Live-action Atlantis – make. this. happen,” one fan tweeted. “I hope everyone goes and watches Atlantis now that Doja Cat has dressed up as Princess Kida,” another tweeted. “Doja Cat as Kida was something I never knew I needed,” another wrote.