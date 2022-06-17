Doja Cat Shares Photos From the Hospital Following Second Throat Surgery

Doja Cat is recovering from having surgery on her tonsils. The "Get Into It (Yuh)" star shared an update from the hospital after undergoing surgery to remove an abscess that was causing pain. Doja, 26, tweeted photos on June 16 of herself recovering from her hospital bed. In another post, she tries to rap Nicki Minaj's verse from her collab with Trey Songz "Bottoms Up," though her voice wasn't at 100%. It's the second surgery in recent weeks for the artist. In May, she underwent tonsil surgery and had an abscess that "hurt a lot" removed from her throat. "Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is f–ked, so I might have some bad news for yall coming soon," she tweeted at the time.

Her throat became infected before the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. It worsened during the award show as she celebrated her success for taking home the award for Best R&B record. She revealed that she forgot to take her antibiotics and parties while drinking and hitting her vape pen "all day long." "He [the doctor] poked up in dere [sic] with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze [sic] all the goop out in dere [sic]. I cried, and it hurt a lot, but I'm ok," she detailed via Twitter.

Now, she says she's done smoking her vape altogether. "I'm too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. I cried for hours. it's not worth it," she tweeted. "then it's's like imagine all that wierd [sic] poisonous s–t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f–k that. I'm hella young."

As a result, she'd had to cancel several performances this summer as she recovers. She also is no longer able to tour with The Weeknd as previously scheduled.

Doja previously vowed to quit music following fan backlash of her not taking photos with them following a festival performance. She later reneged on that.