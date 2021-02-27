✖

Watching video game streams is one of the internet's favorite communal activities, and Doja Cat is getting in on the fun. Doja Cat's Twitch account went live this week, and she marked her debut by streaming the horror/puzzle game Little Nightmares. As one might imagine, the 25-year-old "Streets" and "Say So" singer/rapper reacting to the freaky video game leads to some hilarious results.

As shown in the below archives of the stream captured by a YouTube user who goes by Ariana Rexha, Doja Cat gets plenty of help from her fans as she lurks through the gloomy game. It all started with some initial mixups, asking fans on Instagram Live how she could set up a stream on the now-defunct Microsoft streaming platform Mixer. However, she soon launched on Twitch and played through about two hours of Little Nightmares.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, crowdsourced advice on how to get past confusing points, all while getting scared at the puzzle platformer's grotesque enemies and spooky setups. It also leads to some hilarious moments, such as Doja Cat cursing out enemies and mocking the Twitch chat's spelling as they give her advice.

Little Nightmares is the most popular project from Tarsier Studios, also known for their Nintendo Switch game The Stretchers and working on the Little Big Planet series. The original 2017 game was a massive success, commercially and critically. Tarsier Studios released a sequel, Little Nightmares 2, on Feb. 11 to substantial success thus far. However, Doja Cat stuck with the original title, published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, which follows a little girl trying to escape a strange vessel while avoiding all kinds of beasts and monsters.

Aside from Doja Cat's new Twitch account, she is staying busy. The Los Angeles native is still riding high off her 2019 album Hot Pink, which birthed her hit songs "Say So," "Juicy" and "Rules." It's climbing the charts again thanks to her new single "Streets," which is No. 5 on Spotify's United States Top 50 and No. 22 on the Billboard charts. She also recently collaborated with Saweetie on the song "Best Friend" and its accompanying music video.