Doja Cat Has a Message for Over 180K Fans Who Unfollowed Her

Doja Cat addressed her fandom once again on Wednesday, celebrating the mass exodus of "Stan"-style fans from her social media pages. The 27-year-old lashed out at fans last month, urging them to stop obsessing over her music and "get a job." On Wednesday, it seems the dust had settled enough for Doja to reflect.

"Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not who I was," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I feel free." She shared this statement over a photo a gloomy highway apparently taken in motion. She did not offer any more commentary but later in the day, she was announced as one of the three stars on the cover of Harper BAZAAR's September 2023 ICONS issue.

“Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who i… pic.twitter.com/37vyHynnxI — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2023

Harper's BAZAAR interviewed Doja before she lashed out at social media last month, but it was clear she was already thinking about those issues at that point. She said: "My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I'm not real to them. So when people become engaged with someone they don't even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person. They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable. ... I've accepted that that's what happens. So I put my wigs on and take them off. I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world."

The singer also said that she does not regard herself as an "icon" in the sense that most people mean it. She said: "I think I deserve love and respect from the people that I love and respect back -- and I guess respect means different things to some people. I put myself out there on social media and TV. I shoot my image out onto these screens. But I don't really put myself out there in real life. I don't go to clubs. I stick to creating."

In late July, Doja Cat caused a stir on social media with tweets and Instagram posts condemning fans who obsess over her every move. She mocked their collective nickname "Kittenz," despite the fact that some fans recall her creating that slang in the first place and using it unironically before. It seemed like Doja was raging against the entire concept of "Stan culture."

"My fans don't get to name themselves s-," she wrote at the time. "If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f-ing 'kittenz' that means you n eed to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house." When a fan with the word "Kittenz" in their username asked Doja what they should change it to, she responded: "Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it's not too late."

After that, Doja Cat lost over 187,000 followers on social media and many of the biggest, most active fan accounts for her dissolved. All these antics perplexed fans especially because Doja Cat's first ever headlining tour kicks off in October and she has a new album on the way as well. Many are waiting to see how all this impacts her performance later this year.