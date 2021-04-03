DMX's Family Confirms 'Grave' Condition in Latest Health Update

✖

Rapper DMX's family confirmed a report that he suffered a heart attack and is in "grave" condition at a White Plains, New York hospital. His attorney could not confirm what led to the heart attack, but sources told TMZ that DMX, 50, overdosed. His attorney later confirmed he was taken off life support and is breathing on his own. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has struggled with substance abuse in the past and went to rehab multiple times.

"I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I'm not sure how it was induced and that he's on life support," Simmons' attorney, Murray Richman, told ABC7 Saturday. Richman spoke with Simmons' family and said the performer was in the middle of making a movie when he suffered a heart attack. Richman also told PIX11 that DMX was taken off life support, but he is still concerned about his client's condition.

NEW: DMX has been “taken off life support and is breathing on his own,” his attorney tells @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/FquCBE66sa — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 3, 2021

"I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other," Richman told ABC7. "I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time."

Sources close to Simmons told TMZ he suffered an overdose at around 11 p.m. Friday night at his home, and the overdose triggered a heart attack. One source told the outlet Simmons has "some brain activity," but another said he was in a "vegetative state." Doctors "cautioned he may not make it," TMZ reported.

The raper's most recent rehab stint was in 2019 after he was released from a 12-month prison sentence on tax evasion charges. Simmons reportedly checked himself into rehab because he was worried he would relapse. After he finished his time in rehab, he performed in Las Vegas in December 2019. In July 2020, he took part in a Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg.

DMX began performing in the early 1990s and made his major-label debut in 1998 with It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, which featured his hits "Get at Me Dog," "Stop Being Greedy" and "Ruff Ryders Anthem." In February, DMX appeared on Revolt's Drink Champs, where he shared some details on his next album, reports Uproxx. He said the tracklist will include "Skyscrapers," an unexpected collaboration with U2 frontman Bono. He credited Swizz Beatz with helping connect him to the singer. "S—'s crazy. It got a Miami feel to it. I feel like I want to shoot the video here," DMX said of "Skyscrapers." He added that "all muthaf—s need to do is listen to it, and we good."

Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and Usher will also appear on the new record. Usher is heard on a track called "Letter to My Son." "When I first did it, the only issue was the piano. Then my man, Ryan King Joseph, he plays the violin," DMX said. "It was just piano on the song, and I never did a song with one instrument before. It came out crazy, it hits you. And then I heard [Joseph’s] work, and put him on the joint."