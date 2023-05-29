DJ Cancels Tour Over 'Medical Illness' That Requires 'Immediate Treatment'

German DJ and electronic music producer Virtual Riot was forced to cancel several of his upcoming shows due to a "medical illness." The musician, real name Christian Valentin "Val" Brunn, announced the cancellations "with the heaviest heart and responsibility" on Friday, May 26, telling fans the shows are canceled "due to a medical illness that requires immediate attention and care." He did not provide further details about the illness or his condition.

"I was so looking forward to going to Space with all of you and sharing all of my new music so I am devastated," Virtual Riot wrote in the post, shared to both Instagram and Twitter. "I understand that many of you may be disappointed and concerned about this news and I want to deeply apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. I know you were all really looking forwards to some of the upcoming shows and I really was too."

Virtual Riot did not specify which shows would be affected. He announced back on April 26 that he would be playing at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles on July 2. LiveNation also currently shows that the musician's next performance is at the Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge festival in George, Washington next month. The festival is scheduled to take place from June 17 through June 18 at the Gorge Amphitheatre. After that, Virtual Riot is scheduled at the Bud Light Music Festival in Ottawa, Ontario, which takes place from June 12 through June 25. He is also set to appear at Thornville, Ohio's Lost Lands festival, which takes place in late September. It is unclear if the musician's medical illness will impact these performances.

In his Friday post, Virtual Riot, who did not provide further details on his "medical illness," asked for privacy, writing, "I cannot tell you how much all of your understanding and support means to me during this time in my life but I kindly ask if you can respect my need for privacy at this moment." The musician said that he needs "some time and space to focus on getting back to 100% and will appreciate your support from afar." He also said that when he knows "information I will update you on my progress and will let you know as soon as possible when I will be able to return."

Fans and fellow musicians were quick to send Virtual Riot support and well-wishes, the band Barely Alive commenting, "We are always here for you brother, get well soon." DK Griz wrote, "Hoping for a strong recovery. Take your time. We will be here for ya when you're ready."