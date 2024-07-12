Did 'Family Feud' Cross the Line Asking Megan Thee Stallion This Feet Question?

Steve Harvey is known for meme-worthy moments from his hosting duties on Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud, but in a recent episode of the latter featuring hip-hop sensation Megan Thee Stallion, the self-proclaimed Houston Hottie's fans gave him the side-eye. The comedian asked the "Savage" rapper to "Name something you've done to your mate's feet?" She ansered "massage," which was deemed the No. 1.

The "WAP" rapper seemed unphased by the question, but others raised eyebrows. She was infamously shot in her feet in 2020. Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison. The incient sparked a nationwide debate about the ordeal, with many ostracizing Megan, despite her being the victim.

"They are wrong for that," one person wrote on X. Another fan added on X, "The feet question for megan would've had me looking at them sideways fr."

Megan has been open about the emotional turmoil of the incident and the subsequent scrutiny she came under that sent her nearly spiraling. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace," she told Women's Health. "But I'm human."

She added: "A lot of people didn't treat me like I was human for a long time. I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me."

The rapper found herself hiding from the public except for work. It was her fans and her love of music that helped get her through the difficult times. She eventually sought professional help.

"Before I went onstage, I would be crying half the time because I didn't want to [perform], but I also didn't want to upset my fans," she said. "I didn't want to get [out] from under the covers. I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn't want to see the sun. I knew I wasn't myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself."