Demi Lovato Teases New Music as She Takes Break From Social Media

Demi Lovato teased new music on Instagram Wednesday and a break from social media with a cryptic post. The message came as she also shot down rumors, possibly referencing recent concerns that she relapsed. The 27-year-old Lovato has not released a new single since “Sober” came out in June 2018.

On Wednesday, Lovato shared an all-black square on Instagram. “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….” she wrote in the caption.

Lovato has not posted anything new on Instagram since, although she did share another all-black post on her Instagram Story. The all-black post was accompanied by a simple message: “Don’t believe the rumors.”

It’s not clear what rumors she was referring to, but it came after Perez Hilton hinted that a source saw Lovato at a Los Angeles establishment where she and boyfriend Austin G. Wilson were ordering drinks and smoking weed.

Lovato has long been open about her struggle with drugs and alcohol, and almost died in July 2018. Just weeks after “Sober” was released, she was found unconscious at home and revived with Narcan, a drug used to counter opioids. She was rushed to the hospital and took a break from the music business to focus on her “sobriety and road to recovery.”

In May, it appeared Lovato was slowly getting ready to release new music. She signed a deal with Scooter Braun, the same manager who works with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

“GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!” Lovato wrote at the time. “Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!”

Recently, Lovato’s love life has been a bumpy road. She was dating The Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson for a time. However, on Nov. 13, she shared a photo with Wilson kissing her on the cheek, making that relationship Instagram official. Wilson is the son of skateboarder George Wilson, a member of the Z-Boys of Dogtown.

The singer has struggled with drugs and alcohol since she was an actress on the Disney Channel. In the YouTube documentary Simple Complicated, Lovato said she used cocaine for the first time when she was 17.

Lovato has not released an album since Tell Me You Love Me came out in September 2017. Aside from “Sober,” she also contributed to DJ Khaled’s “I Believe,” Christina Aguilera’s “Fall In Line” and Clean Bandit’s “Solo” in 2018.

