Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Opens up About Florida Attack in First Interview Since the Assault

Earlier this year, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen suffered a senseless assault in Florida, and the legendary rocker is opening up about the incident in his first interview since it happened. Back in March, while Def Leppard was down in Florida for a concert with Mötley Crüe, Allen was attacked while smoking a cigarette outside his hotel. Now, he sat down with Good Morning America to share his experience.

"I heard a couple of steps, and then I just saw this dark sort of flash, and the next thing I knew, I was on the ground," Allen told ABC News correspondent Phil Lipof. "I landed on my backside, and then continued on, hit my head on the pavement." The rocker went on to recall, "I reach my hand up into the air because I thought I was going to get attacked again. And I just said, 'I am no threat to you.' I don't think he knew who I was, but he must've seen I wasn't a threat because I've only got one arm." Watch the full interview below.

In an initial statement, shared by ABC News following the attack, Allen began by saying, "Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping." He then clarified, "My wife Lauren [Monroe] was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space."

Allen added that he and his family simply want "healing for everyone involved." He continued, "We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy. We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans and first responders in our global community, we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times."

Fans of the iconic rock band will remember that Allen drums with only his right arm — as well as his feet — after losing his left arm in 1984 following a terrible car accident. Allen's arm was severed in the crash, but doctors were initially able to reattach it. However, the musician ended up suffering an infection that required the arm to be amputated again. Allen eventually recovered from his procedures and continued on as Def Leppard's drummer.