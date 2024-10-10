David Bowie Hologram Experience Now Seems Even More Likely

There’s a good chance fans of David Bowie will see him perform once again — kind of. Recent developments suggest a holographic experience featuring the late music icon may be in the works. Eight years after his passing, Bowie’s estate has made moves that could pave the way for a virtual resurrection of the legendary artist.

According to reports, Bowie’s name has been formally trademarked under a classification that includes avatars. This legal maneuver comes 18 months after initial rumors surfaced about the development of a virtual reality version of the “Heroes” singer, who died in 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An unnamed source told The Sun, “Avatar shows are big business and ABBA’s groundbreaking show has proved there is a huge demand. Getting David on stage again in the form of a hologram would be huge.” The success of ABBA Voyage, a concert experience featuring digital avatars of the Swedish pop group, has demonstrated the viability and popularity of such ventures.

The trademark, filed by a company affiliated with Bowie’s estate, “means the team can forge ahead with plans,” the source added, suggesting that fans might not have to wait long to see the Starman on stage again.

Bowie’s extensive catalog, which includes 26 studio albums, nine live albums, and 128 singles, provides a wealth of material for a potential holographic show. Of particular interest might be his final album, Blackstar, released just two days before his death, which never had the opportunity to be toured.

The financial potential of such a venture is substantial. ABBA Voyage, for instance, generated over £113 million in sales and sold more than 1.5 million tickets in its first 15 months. It also had a substantial impact on the local economy, reportedly generating £322.6 million for London in its first year.

Brett Morgen, director of the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream, hinted at the possibility of a Bowie hologram show, stating, per The Mirror, “Voyage was one of the greatest cinematic experiences I have ever seen. Could there be a Bowie one? I think there may be some interesting things happening ahead.”

While the prospect of a Bowie hologram concert is exciting for many fans, it also raises questions about the ethics and artistry of posthumous performances. However, given Bowie’s lifelong commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries in music and performance, a cutting-edge technological tribute might be fitting for the multidimensional artist.

As discussions continue and plans potentially move forward, Bowie enthusiasts can look forward to a more tangible connection to the artist’s legacy. In 2025, over 8,000 of Bowie’s personal items, including his iconic Ziggy Stardust striped suit, handwritten lyrics, and musical instruments, will go on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum.