David Bowie Died 5 Years Ago Today, Fans Pay Tribute to Rock Icon
Sunday morning, music fans woke up in mourning. The day marked the five-year anniversary of David Bowie's death. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 69 due to cancer. He died two days after the release of his final studio album, "Blackstar," as well as his birthday. His widow Iman scattered his ashes at Burning Man while fans and peers alike posted tributes on social media.
When fans realized that Sunday was the five-year anniversary of Bowie's death, they posted even more tributes on social media. Many talked about the impact of Ziggy Stardust's music on their lives. Others talked about how they loved watching a digital version of him in The Venture Bros. The tributes continued on social media throughout the day as more and more fans weighed in.
It's 5 years today since the great man passed away.
Here's 'Life On Mars' by David Bowie, released by RCA Victor in 1973. pic.twitter.com/pyGMDByGGn— Art Of The 45 (@7inchart) January 10, 2021
My life,like that of so so many,had its tectonic plates shift 5 years ago today.I was far from home & was crestfallen by the news of David Bowie’s passing.The man has always been my silent partner,friend,support & always present, through my life.He lives on.We keep the flame lit pic.twitter.com/b8W6H9tAQS— DavidBowiePinUps (@DavidBowiePinUp) January 10, 2021
5 years ago we lost this legend. I’ve been working my way through these this week. #RIPDavidBowie @DavidBowieReal pic.twitter.com/rt9cJwvVde— Kenny (@carpiptobey1) January 10, 2021
David Bowie born January 8, 1947 and died January 10, 2016- 5 years ago today. I made this portrait of him during the co-vid lock down. Like pieces of a puzzle, found objects are come together to shape his likeness. RIP David Bowie. https://t.co/eB5g3f0udn pic.twitter.com/T0YsobC6Lt— Todd Conway (@TACstudios1316) January 10, 2021
5 years since we lost David Bowie 😭— Morgan (@hurricanyounot) January 10, 2021
today marks 5 years since the world lost david bowie.
he was one of the most inspiring people on earth and he taught us that being yourself is beautiful. we won't see someone quite like him ever again. pic.twitter.com/Ia7xLZ9MAT— star 🏹 (@AUDELlNE) January 10, 2021
Remembering the great David Bowie who sadly passed away on this day 5 years ago. #BowieForever pic.twitter.com/zehJaIbfry— Ellen World (@EllenD_world) January 10, 2021
5 years ago today... Let's dance...
Tryin' To Get To Heaven by David Bowiehttps://t.co/me9mEAhWdH— Willhemina Ramironga (@WiLLoW696) January 10, 2021
I was just listening to David Bowie’s music yesterday. Subconsciously tuned into his music not realizing 5 years gone. Parallel connection. 😇— Patricia M (@PatriciaM_USA) January 10, 2021
RIP David Bowie 🙏
5 years 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/FlMgOEjC3c— Branko Srnec - Brc (@BrankoSrnecBrc) January 10, 2021
5 years...#BowieForever #Bowie #DavidBowie @DavidBowieReal pic.twitter.com/uw9CobeR9b— Ben SantaMaria (@bensantamaria) January 10, 2021
5 years ago we lost an amazing soul and musician. Thanks for everything, David Bowie. pic.twitter.com/UtZZvefcqx— patty potter (@gymqwn) January 10, 2021
5 years since the passing of David Bowie. Hope you are are looking at us down here Starman. pic.twitter.com/qlKVGVIm7u— Conor ☔️ (@yungbass69) January 10, 2021
We lost a very talented, very incredible man 5 years ago today. RIP @DavidBowieReal 💚✨
I was so distraught when I heard the news. I didn't get out of bed that day. I just stayed in and cried.
I'm 34 and I'd secretly always hoped the Goblin King would come find me one day. pic.twitter.com/VraoyEjSfP— Carol ⚖️🐯 (@_WhimsicalMum) January 10, 2021
david bowie died 5 years ago today, two days after his birthday and the release of his final album, Blackstar. rest in piece to an overwhelmingly influential figure in my life— SiegeNinjaTV (@tv_siege) January 10, 2021