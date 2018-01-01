Amy Winehouse’s Father Says He’s Visited by Late Singer’s Ghost

Almost seven years after Amy Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27, her father says he can sometime feel the presence of his daughter and music icon in the form of a spirit.

According to a recent interview with the Sun, Mitch Winehouse says that the apparitions occur at his home in Kent, England with greater frequency around the time of her birthday, Sept. 14.

“After three years I was thinking maybe that one day she will come back in some shape or form, and she does come back — not physically, but spiritually — all the time,” he said.

“Her spirit comes and sits on the end of my bed. She just sits there and it looks just like her with her beautiful face and she looks at me,” he continued. “I say to her, ‘Are you all right?’ because I get ­nervous with her being there. But it is comforting in a way to know she is here and around me.”

Winehouse also says that the Back to Black singer paid a visit to him in the form of a blackbird similar to the one she had tattooed on her arm. The creature apparently landed on his foot a week after Amy died and began to chirp.

“The week after she died I was at my ­sister’s house and we heard this thud and a blackbird that looked identical to Amy’s tattoo flew into the glass,” he said. “We went and picked it up and put it up on a perch. It happened at night, when birds don’t fly, but it came back and sat on my foot. And then we put it back again and it came and sat in the middle of us and sang.”

Now he sees the birds wherever he goes, which he “cannot explain.”

“And you think, ‘Oh, it’s only a bird,’ but it’s her, I’m sure of it,” he said.

At a gala dinner in October for the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which Mitch Winehouse founded to support young people struggling with drug and alcohol issues, Mitch Winehouse told PEOPLE that his daughter is never far from his mind. “We think about her every day. In fact, we think about her every minute of the day.”