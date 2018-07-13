Danielle Bregoli Bodyguard Falls off Stage While Hurling Stage Crasher Into Crowd

Danielle Bregoli’s bodyguard was forced to jump into action when a concertgoer crashed the stage.

Bhad Bhabie’s Thursday night performance at a venue in Amsterdam was briefly interrupted when a stage crasher ran onstage in the middle of the 15-year-old’s tribute to late rapper XXXTentacion, TMZ reports. Bregoli’s bodyguard, Frank, was quick to rush into action, pushing the unidentified man off the stage and into the crowd before diving into the crowd himself.

The 15-year-old reportedly was not startled by the stage crasher and went on to finish her tribute to XXXTentacion, who passed away in June after being shot while shopping for motorcycles in Broward County, Florida. Following the 20-year-old rapper’s death, Bregoli pleaded for the violence to end.

“I feel like we just need to take this, as much as we’re going to miss him, everything like, we just need to take this in. It needs to be a wakeup call to all these [Tekashi]69’s and these Trippie Red’s all these mother f–ers who want to act all hard. It’s not funny anymore. We lost X because of this, because people want to act all big and bad,” she told TMZ reporters.

The two rappers had apparently been close friends, and following his death, Bregoli reportedly got a new tattoo on her wrist reading “Numb,” identical to the tattoo XXXTentacion had inked below his eye.

Bregoli, who rose to fame after appearing on a September 2016 episode of Dr. Phil titled “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime!,” is currently on her three-month Bhanned in the USA tour. The tour, which kicked off to a sold-out show at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California in April, has seen the 15-year-old perform in cities across the United States before taking her overseas.

The 15-year-old “These Heaux” rapper’s music career skyrocketed after she signed a multi-million-dollar record deal with Atlantic Records, which also has deals with Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Wiz Khalifa, under her rap name “Bhad Bhabie.” Bregoli’s first single, “These Heaux,” earned the rapper the distinction of becoming the youngest female rapper to chart on the Hot 100 at #77.

Bregoli is now reportedly using her newfound fame, and the fortune that comes with it, to purchase a new house. She is currently eyeing homes in Tarzana, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, worth up to $5 million.