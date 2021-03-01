D'Angelo Fans Irked as 'Verzuz' Stream Audio Was Off-Sync

D'Angelo returned to the stage for a Verzuz live stream event, but many fans grew irked after reporting that the audio was off-sync from the video. The concert also featured artists Method Man, Redman, and H.E.R., and was streamed simultaneously on Instagram and Apple Music. The Apple stream apparently had no hiccups, but the Instagram stream had fans upset due to the audio issues.

"Somebody get the sync together cuz we can see you not on the track Angelo," one fan tweeted. "It’s been a whole pandemic year and [VERZUZ] still hasn’t figured out their sync issues," another user wrote. The out-of-sync audio gave many the impression that D'Angelo was lip-syncing, but it doesn't appear this was the case. Scroll down to read more reactions from fans who were watching the live stream.