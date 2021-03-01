D'Angelo Fans Irked as 'Verzuz' Stream Audio Was Off-Sync

By Stephen Andrew

D'Angelo returned to the stage for a Verzuz live stream event, but many fans grew irked after reporting that the audio was off-sync from the video. The concert also featured artists Method Man, Redman, and H.E.R., and was streamed simultaneously on Instagram and Apple Music. The Apple stream apparently had no hiccups, but the Instagram stream had fans upset due to the audio issues.

"Somebody get the sync together cuz we can see you not on the track Angelo," one fan tweeted. "It’s been a whole pandemic year and [VERZUZ] still hasn’t figured out their sync issues," another user wrote. The out-of-sync audio gave many the impression that D'Angelo was lip-syncing, but it doesn't appear this was the case. Scroll down to read more reactions from fans who were watching the live stream.

"My sync is off and I [don't] like it," one watcher tweeted. They then asked, "Anybody else sync off?"

"The sync is still off and I want to fix it," someone else said.

"Omg I’m mad the audio and video is out of sync!" an angry streamer exclaimed.

"Instagram live is delayed," one watcher warned. They added, " It’s in sync on Apple Music/Apple TV."

"This audio being out of sync is driving me insane," one other fan offered. "Black Messiah & D’Angelo deserve better."

"Is everybody else’s Verzuz off sync or is it just me?" a fan asked.

"D'angelo was not lip-syncing...he's NOT even the type of artist to waste his time to do that," one last fan declared. "The Verzuz stream was clearly out of sync."

