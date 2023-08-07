Controversial Rock Singer Hospitalized, Band Cancels Concert After Fans Arrive

Australian rock band Sticky Fingers canceled their show in Brisbane after controversial frontman Dylan Frost was "rushed to hospital." Just moments before the band was set to take the stage for the Saturday, Aug. 5 show, the group, who last year released their fifth album Lekkerboy, told the crowd they would be unable to perform after Frost "became very ill."

"As best we know he's ok," keyboardist Freddy Crabs told the audience, according to The Music. "Obviously this was a short time ago so we can't do the show. Sorry to put you out like this. This is one of the best venues in Australia, we love coming here. We love you all. It's killing me right now. We know when you go home tonight, please, I know this is a frustrating moment for all of you. Please, just be respectful. We are so sorry and we'll keep you updated. It's going to be alright. We're sorry. We're really really sorry."

Bassist Paddy Cornwall added, "We're going to reschedule the show. The good news is we're going to do it all again. If you can look after each other on the way out. We're f*cking devastated."

Hours after abruptly canceling the show, the group told their fans on social media, per Stuff, "Dylan became very ill, and was rushed to hospital." The group added that they "intend to reschedule for another date, and will reach out to fans. The band is very sorry to have let anyone down, and intend to make it up to everyone as best as they can." Further information has not been released at this time.

The cancellation marks the latest issue for the band this year and came after Sticky Fingers was removed from Australia's Bluesfest lineup in March. The band was pulled amid its history of controversy, with Frost, who has spoken in the past about mental health issues and alcoholism, having been accused of abusing and threatening Aboriginal Australian singer Thelma Plum and her boyfriend. He also reportedly made racist remarks at a gig featuring the Indigenous punk band Dispossessed. Following those incidents, the band took a break, and Frost eventually released a statement saying that he was "wholeheartedly against racism, and so is the band," and that he doesn't "condone or in any way excuse violence against women, straight up, I never have and I never will."

When the group was announced as part of Bluefest's lineup, several other performers, including King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and two-time Australian Music Prize winner Sampa The Great, withdrew from the lineup in protest. In a statement, according to Billboard, the popular music festival eventually announced, "Bluesfest cannot, sadly, continue to support Sticky Fingers by having them play our 2023 edition, and we apologise to those artists, sponsors and any others we involved in this matter through our mistaken belief that forgiveness and redemption are the rock on which our society is built."