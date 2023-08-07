Luke Bryan Falls Ill, Cancels Concerts

Luke Bryan is currently in the middle of his Country On tour, but fans in three cities hoping to catch the show will have to wait a little longer. The country singer was recently forced to postpone his shows in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Aug. 4, Boise, Idaho on Aug. 5, and Watershed Festival in George, Washington on Aug. 6 after he fell ill with a head cold.

"Dear Salt Lake fans, for the past couple of weeks I've been battling a head cold. I have been spending those days warming up and singing and have been able to perform," the American Idol judge wrote in a message shared to social media just hours before the doors were set to open at USANA Amphitheatre for the Aug. 4 show. "Today I have followed the same routine trying to not give up but I am just not getting better. I truly can not give you the show I want to give so I am going to have to postpone tonight's show at USANA Amphitheatre to August 31, 2023. Thank you so much for understanding."

Just a few hours later, Bryan returned to social media to share the news that his scheduled performance at the Ford Idaho Center in Boise would also be postponed. The singer wrote, "Dear Boise fans – this is so hard for me to do but I am going to have to cancel my show on August 5th at Ford Center. Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better. There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so disappointed to not be able to do this for you. More info will be sent to those who bought tickets. Love ya Luke."

Unfortunately, Bryan's condition seemingly didn't improve. Just before his performance at the Watershed Festival, the singer informed fans that he would no longer be able to perform, with Bryan stating, "This is such a frustrating weekend." The singer added, "I am not back singing – can hardly even talk still. This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always. I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you! Show them all what you got." Fellow country singer Lainey Wilson filled in for Bryan as the headliner for the event.

Bryan is next set to perform at The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas on Aug. 10. At this time, the show is scheduled to go on as planned. Bryan has not issued any further updates about his health.