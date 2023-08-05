Snoop Dogg Cancels Multiple Concerts

Music fans wanting to see Snoop Dogg live may want to check their ticket dates. A statement posted on the venue's website Wednesday morning confirmed that the performances scheduled for August 16 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, by Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and the Ying Yang Twins had been canceled. Also, Ticketmaster noted on its website that shows scheduled for Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, next Tuesday at the Smoothing King Center in New Orleans, and next Thursday at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, have all been canceled. "All tickets purchased at the box office or through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Please allow up to 30 days for the refund to process," Simmons Bank Arena said.

Simmons Bank Arena has not yet announced why the show was canceled. Even as recently as last Thursday, it was still being advertised on social media that a special $30 ticket sale would be held. Snoop Dogg's fans in Jacksonville, Florida, who are planning to attend his show later this month, may also have to wait a while longer for the event. The concert scheduled for the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, Aug. 10 was postponed. The postponement was announced Tuesday on ASM Global's social media accounts for JaxEvents, which runs the organization's events. "Due to circumstances beyond their control, the event organizer has postponed this event. We are working to reschedule this show and will announce the new date as soon as possible," the post read.

It had been planned that Nelly and the Yin Yang Twins would be appearing with the legendary rapper who is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his landmark album, "Doggystyle," with a tour this year. The show was scheduled to take place during Snoop's High School Reunion Tour, on which he was set to perform with Wiz Khalifa, Too Short, Warren G, Berner & Special Guests DJ Drama. A massive 33-city tour produced by Live Nation kicked off on Friday, July 7, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver before making stops across the U.S. in cities such as Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre in California. Initially, tickets were available for sale as part of artist and Citi presales beginning on Tuesday, March 7th. Ticketmaster.com began selling general onsale High School Reunion Tour tickets on Friday, March 10, at 9 a.m. Local Time. Additionally, there is also an option for fans to purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the VIP lounge, a limited edition numbered poster, a specially designed VIP gift item, and much more from VIPNation.com.