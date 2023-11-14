Classic Rock Band Returns, Drops Their First New Album in Years

Following a seven-year break, legendary multi-platinum rock band Foghat has stepped back into the music scene. On Friday, Nov. 10, the group – consisting of founding member/drummer Roger Earl, guitarist/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, singer/bassist Rodney O'Quinn and singer/guitarist Scott Holt – released their new album Sonic Mojo, marking their 17th studio album and their first since 2018's Slow Ride.

First announced in August, the album is described as a "testament to Foghat's enduring legacy" and a "an album that's a time capsule of their glory days." Per a press release, "the new album will transport listeners back in time when Rock ruled the airwaves, and the blend of originals and classic favorites embody the heart and soul of Foghat." Sonic Mojo is a "manifestation of their musical passion," a 12-track album that features songs written by Willie Dixon, B.B. King, and Chuck Berry. Three songs were also co-written by late Savoy Brown singer-guitarist Kim Simmonds, who passed away in December 2022 and gave Earl his first break back in 1967.

The album is already earning praise from critics. Antimusic.com declared the album "a satisfying set from this long-running and beloved band." Front Row Report wrote of the album, "Picture this- you're on the highway, windows down and it's a cool, early summer day. You're going 90 mph and you have the music cranked. SONIC MOJO- FOGHAT's upcoming 17th album is the record you're blasting and it just feels right."

"Filtered through the lens of FOGHAT, the album has a cohesiveness to it. A sense of immediacy adds a personality that gives it its 'mojo,'" Riff Magazine added. "Holt brings an authenticity to both his vocals and his bluesy guitar playing; though that's no surprise for this one-time member of blues legend Buddy Guy's band. He and Bassett clearly have the chops, trading lead guitar parts and solos. The tones are crisp and the band sounds tight on each track."

Sonic Mojo is now available as a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak, a limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl version, as well as in digital form. The tracklist is as follows: "She's A Little Bit Of Everything," "I Don't Appreciate You," "Mean Women Blues," "Drivin' On," "Let Me Love You Baby," "How Many More Years," "Song For The Life," "Wish I'd A Been There," "Time Slips Away," "Black Days & Blue Nights," "She's Dynamite," and "Promised Land."