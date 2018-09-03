Christina Grimmie’s Mother Dies 2 Years After Singer’s Murder

Singer Christina Grimmie‘s mother, Tina Grimmie, lost her battle with cancer, two years after Grimmie was shot and killed.

The Christina Grimmie Foundation, which was set up after Grimmie’s murder in 2016, announced the sad news Sunday.

“Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side,” reads a statement posted on the foundation’s Facebook page. “While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior.”

The foundation described Tina as a “powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others.”

The Grimmie family also thanked Grimmie’s fans for their continued support on social media and the “unwavering prayers and support in the times we needed it most.”

“Tina was truly a one of a kind soul and our hearts are heavy. We respectfully ask for some private time to process her passing,” the statement concluded. “In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make donations to the Christina Grimmie Foundation in Tina’s honor. God bless and thank you all.”

Grimmie, 22, was a former contestant on NBC’s The Voice in 2014. In 2016, she was shot and killed while signing autographs after a performance in Orlando, Florida. The shooter later turned the gun on himself after he was tacked by Grimmie’s brother. After concluding their investigation, Orlando police said the shooter never met Grimmie before the event, but was “infatuated” with her, the Orlando Sentinel reported at the time.

The Grimmie family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in late 2016, but the lawsuit was dismissed. Earlier this year, the family filed another lawsuit against AEG Live and the concert venue owner. In April, a judge rejected the defendants’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

After her murder, the Grimmie family launched a foundation named in her honor. During its first year, the foundation raised $40,000 to help families touched by tragedies.

“The Foundation provides tangible services to help families encountering either of these two areas of hardship, so that they may focus their energy on healing, rather than finances or household duties,” according to the foundation’s site.

Last year, the Grimmie family also released two posthumous collections, the Side B EP and the full album All Is Vanity.

Photo credit: Araya Diaz/WireImage/Getty Images