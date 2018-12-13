Christina Aguilera Announced as Headliner for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Christina Aguilera will be the headlining act for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019, ABC announced Thursday. She joins an already packed line-up to keep fans singing along until the ball drops in New York’s Times Square.

This will be Aguilera’s first time on the show since 2007 and comes after the release of her first album in six years, Liberation. The album includes the singles “Accelerate” and “Fall in Line.” The album debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 68,000 album-equivalent units, marking her seventh Top 10 album.

Aguilera will be joined by Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids on the Block in New York City. Ryan Seacrest will host for the 13th time, and Jenny McCarthy will join him in the crowd.

Singer Ciara was also enlisted to host the Hollywood party to ring in the New Year on the West Coast. The long list of performers at the Hollywood party includes Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Foster the People, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Weezer, Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina, Macklemore and Skylar Grey and The Chainsmokers and Ballerini.

Post Malone will also chime in with a performance from his Brooklyn, New York tour stop. It will air just after midnight to earn the distinction of being the first live performance to air in 2019 on the East Coast.

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale will also host the third annual Central Time Zone party from New Orleans.

“We have an incredible lineup in store for Times Square and are thrilled to welcome Christina back as our headliner for the first time since 2007,” Mark Bracco, executive producer and executive vice president of Programming & Development at Dick Clark Productions said in a statement. “As one of the greatest voices in pop music, Christina’s performance right before the ball drops is sure to end 2018 with a bang!”

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest always boasts the most iconic musical acts, and this year is no different,” Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night at ABC added. “Christina’s out of this world talent, combined with the powerhouse strength of Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids on The Block, will leave 2018 ending on a high note.”

ABC’s five and a half-hours of New Year’s Eve programming starts at 8 p.m. ET. This year marks the 47th anniversary of Rockin’ Eve.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images