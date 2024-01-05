Christina Aguilera Falls Ill, Cancels Concerts

Christina Aguilera is recovering from a "new year flu" as she was forced to postpone two of the shows in her Las Vegas residency still in its infancy. The "Beautiful" singer, 43, took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that her weekend performances would have to be rescheduled as she rests and recovers from her illness.

"After welcoming you all to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I've been welcomed with a new year flu!!!" the Grammy-winning artist wrote on her Instagram Story on Jan. 3. "I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest, and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks." She added, "I'm incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all the support and love after opening weekend! See you soon."

Aguilera's residency kicked off on Dec. 30 and 31 at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit venue located inside the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Fans will get to see the hitmaker belt out classics like "Genie in a Bottle" and "Fighter" as she pays tribute to her beloved Burlesque film, which she made in 2010 alongside iconic artist Cher.

As she started her residency, Aguilera celebrated the start of a "new chapter" in an excited Instagram post featuring some of her favorite moments from the past year. "Tonight marks the beginning of a new chapter. I couldn't think of a better way to bid farewell to this incredible year than to spend this night in LAS VEGAS with all of you, surrounded by your energy and enthusiasm," she wrote. "Cheers to the magical moments we'll create, the music that will fill our hearts, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead."

She also paid tribute to the moments of 2023 that she will "cherish forever" in another post. "The energy and love I've felt this year has been unparalleled, reminding me of the profound impact music can have," the singer shared. "I have also continued to honor the importance of balance and family. The in-between moments are just as vital as the grand stages. THANK YOU to all of you for your endless love and support. Wishing all of you another year filled with light, love and positivity."

Aguilera's year ahead is also looking bright, as she is reportedly executive producing a stage musical adaptation of Burlesque. In September, Entertainment Weekly reported that the stage adaptation, which is slated to premiere in the U.K., is set to be written by the film's writer and director, Steven Antin, and will reportedly include the songs written for the film by Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren in addition to new music by Todrick Hall.