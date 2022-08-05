Chris Meredith, Guitarist for Grammy-Winning Albums, Has Died

Christopher Meredith, one of the most prominent bass players in reggae music who played on multiple Grammy-winning albums, has died. Meredith died at a hospital in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, July 27 following a weeks-long illness, his son, Chrissano, confirmed to The Gleaner. Meredith was 54.

According to Chrissano, the prolific bassist became ill on Father's Day and was later admitted to the hospital. Reflecting on the time leading up to his father's death, Chrissano said, "it's been a rough five weeks." Remembering his father, he added, "my father was a beautiful soul with a heart of gold. Chris had an impact on everybody. Somebody said to me yesterday that Chris was one of one."

Born in London to Jamaican parents, Meredith came to Jamaica as a child, according to The Count. It was while he was attending Calabar High School that his interest in music was sparked, Meredith becoming a member of Smith's High Times Players band. Meredith would go on to become one of the most prolific bass guitarists, working with the likes of Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, Israel Vibration and Jimmy Cliff, and Amy Winehouse. He was a member of the Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers and Stephen Marley for close to 30 years, and played on the former's Conscious Party and One Bright Day albums, which won Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album in 1989 and 1990. His credits include numerous other Grammy-winning albums, including Burning Spear's Calling Rastafari, which won the Best Reggae Album Grammy in 2000, and Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which took home five Grammys in 1999. Meredith was also a producer for his production company Buss Out Studios.

Amid news of his passing, many colleagues have paid tribute to Meredith. On Instagram, Marley posted a throwback photo of himself and Meredith performing, writing "Chris" alongside a broken heart, a sad face, and praying-hands emojis. Replying to the post, Jamaican reggae/dancehall vocalist Prezident Brown wrote on Facebook, "R.I.P. The Great Bassist Chris Meredith! Condolences to the family and friends."

Meredith's fans have also paid their respects, with one person on Twitter remembering Meredith as a "Founding legend of Jamaican bass line." Another person wrote, "condolences to the family. a beloved and humble soul Rise In Power Christopher Meredith." Meredith's cause of death was not released.