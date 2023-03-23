Chris Martin Says He Eats One Meal a Day to Look Like Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is influential in more ways than just a musician. He also has a diet that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin now follows. During the latest episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Martin revealed that he only eats one meal a day after he had lunch with The Boss last year.

Conan O'Brien asked Martin about having dinner with his heroes, but Martin had to stop him. "I actually don't have dinner anymore," Martin said. "I stop eating at 4 [p.m.[ and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen."

Martin said he had lunch with Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, the day after Colplay performed in Philadelphia. "I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like, 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me' and Patti said he's only eating one meal a day," Martin recalled. "I was like, 'Well, there we go. That's my next challenge.'"

Martin didn't say exactly what that one meal is, but he and O'Brien joked about what Springsteen might be eating. "It's an eight-foot-long submarine sandwich," O'Brien said with a laugh. He also said it could have been a "giant vat of beef chili." Martin suggested Springsteen's chef might have served a "flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce."

In another clip from his interview with O'Brien, Martin recalled how he met a nurse who did not recognize him. She even tried to offer him career advice, completely unaware that he is the singer for one of the biggest bands in the world. The story came up after O'Brien noted how his mother didn't recognize Jim Carrey as a movie star when he introduced her to him, notes Uproxx.

Martin said he was visiting a friend who was being treated for cancer in a New York hospital. He was singing something when a nurse walked down the hall. "She said, 'Oh, you have a beautiful voice!' And I said, 'Oh, thank you so much.' She said, 'You know, you should... you should do something with that,'" Martin recalled. "And I said, 'Oh, well maybe.'"

The nurse told Martin he looked like "the guy from Coldplay." Instead of telling her he is that guy, he told her that "people say that" frequently. "And she said, 'You know what you should do? You should call restaurants and say that you're him because you would get really good tables. And then she left," Martin said.

Coldplay released its latest album, Music of the Spheres, in October 2021. The group started a massive world tour to promote the album, which is still going on. They begin a three-night stand at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro to end the South American leg. Coldplay has another brief North American leg scheduled for September and early October to end the tour.