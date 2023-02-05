Coldplay Surprises Fans With Classic Song During 'SNL'

Coldplay surprised fans in the best way possible with their performance on Saturday Night Live. For their second performance of the night, the band performed a stunning rendition of one of their greatest hits — "Fix You." Naturally, fans loved seeing Coldplay perform the moving song and said as much on social media.

For their first performance of the night, Coldplay did a rendition of one of their latest singles, "The Astronaut." Their second performance began with "Human Heart," which is from their ninth studio album Music of the Spheres. During that performance, they transitioned into singing "Fix You" along with a chorus comprised of the Jacob Collier and the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, per Rolling Stone.

Considering how popular the moving track is, it's no surprise that fans loved getting to see the band perform it on SNL. Read on to see all of the spirited reactions to Coldplay's latest turn on the sketch series.