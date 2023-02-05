Coldplay Surprises Fans With Classic Song During 'SNL'
Coldplay surprised fans in the best way possible with their performance on Saturday Night Live. For their second performance of the night, the band performed a stunning rendition of one of their greatest hits — "Fix You." Naturally, fans loved seeing Coldplay perform the moving song and said as much on social media.
For their first performance of the night, Coldplay did a rendition of one of their latest singles, "The Astronaut." Their second performance began with "Human Heart," which is from their ninth studio album Music of the Spheres. During that performance, they transitioned into singing "Fix You" along with a chorus comprised of the Jacob Collier and the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, per Rolling Stone.
Considering how popular the moving track is, it's no surprise that fans loved getting to see the band perform it on SNL. Read on to see all of the spirited reactions to Coldplay's latest turn on the sketch series.
Awesome
Very nice!!! Always refreshing to see @Coldplay #SNL pic.twitter.com/4H2zNl0qkx— Bero 🦁💖🫧 – 📱⌚️💻🖱📷 (@AROBeroTTH) February 5, 2023
"Fix You" originally came out in 2005. But, it's still a fan-favorite.
Goosebumps
Coldplay performed Fix You! UGH will never not give me goosebumps 🙌🏽🤩#SNL pic.twitter.com/L2Lcqcf9fM— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) February 5, 2023
Coldplay knows how to bring the audience to tears with "Fix You." It's always a hit.
Chills
Coldplay is just awesome tonight on Saturday Night Live. “Fix You” giving me major chills. The good kind. @nbcsnl #SNL pic.twitter.com/FHl8PjaBvC— Stephen Simpson 🇺🇦 ProperGander 🌻 (@BamaStephen) February 5, 2023
Coldplay's latest "Fix You" performance gave some fans chills. However, they were "the good kind."
What A Throwback
.@coldplay with a throwback by performing "Fix You" on #SNL?! 👏👏👏— Rob Connett (@RobConnett1) February 5, 2023
If you can believe it, Coldplay came out with "Fix You" almost 20 years ago. It still gets the job done.
So Moving
So, I just sobbed my eyes out when @coldplay pulled out “Fix You” in their second #SNL performance tonight, because I listened to that song on my way to work before taking FMLA when my dad was dying of cancer.— Kealeen Griffin (@keltothelean) February 5, 2023
"Fix You" has a way of touching fans' hearts. As Rolling Stone noted, the song was initially written by Chris Martin about the time he spent comforting his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, when her father passed away.
Cue the Tears
not Coldplay doing Fix You 😭🥹🥹 #snl— salma (@Salmaaa_95) February 5, 2023
So many fans were in tears with Coldplay's throwback. Pass the tissues.
Loved It
Hearing Coldplay Fix You on #SNL broke my heart its one of my favorite song and it helped me a lot. Thanks @nbcsnl for having Coldplay pic.twitter.com/9yCiv7mrsW— Legion Haller Fadda May 🇬🇧 🇮🇹 🇺🇦 (@Grabeelfan) February 5, 2023
Fans are grateful that SNL brought back Coldplay for their latest performances. They were showstoppers.