Coldplay Surprises Fans With Classic Song During 'SNL'

By Stephanie Downs

Coldplay surprised fans in the best way possible with their performance on Saturday Night Live. For their second performance of the night, the band performed a stunning rendition of one of their greatest hits — "Fix You." Naturally, fans loved seeing Coldplay perform the moving song and said as much on social media. 

For their first performance of the night, Coldplay did a rendition of one of their latest singles, "The Astronaut." Their second performance began with "Human Heart," which is from their ninth studio album Music of the Spheres. During that performance, they transitioned into singing "Fix You" along with a chorus comprised of the Jacob Collier and the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers, per Rolling Stone

Considering how popular the moving track is, it's no surprise that fans loved getting to see the band perform it on SNL. Read on to see all of the spirited reactions to Coldplay's latest turn on the sketch series. 

Awesome

"Fix You" originally came out in 2005. But, it's still a fan-favorite.

prevnext

Goosebumps

Coldplay knows how to bring the audience to tears with "Fix You." It's always a hit.

prevnext

Chills

Coldplay's latest "Fix You" performance gave some fans chills. However, they were "the good kind."

prevnext

What A Throwback

If you can believe it, Coldplay came out with "Fix You" almost 20 years ago. It still gets the job done.

prevnext

So Moving

"Fix You" has a way of touching fans' hearts. As Rolling Stone noted, the song was initially written by Chris Martin about the time he spent comforting his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, when her father passed away.

prevnext

Cue the Tears

So many fans were in tears with Coldplay's throwback. Pass the tissues.

prevnext

Loved It

Fans are grateful that SNL brought back Coldplay for their latest performances. They were showstoppers.

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of