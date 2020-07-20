Chris Cornell Fans Celebrate What Would Have Been Soundgarden Singer's 56th Birthday

Chris Cornell fans are celebrating what would have been the Soundgarden singer's 56th birthday, with many taking to social media to memorialize the late star. Cornell died in 2017, at the age of 52, and his death was ruled a suicide. The singer's family has refuted this ruling, stating that they never noticed suicidal behavior in him.

His wife, Vicky, has stated that she believes Ativan — an anxiety medication he'd been taking — may have caused a negative side-effect that led to his death. "My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm," she said in a previous interview. "This was not a depressed man — it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction." She later added, "He didn’t want to die. If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this… Addiction is a disease. That disease can take over you and has full power." Now, Cornell's fans are celebrating the amazing life he lived, and the incredible music he made, in honor of his birthday. Scroll down to see what fans are sharing.