Chris Cornell Fans Celebrate What Would Have Been Soundgarden Singer's 56th Birthday
Chris Cornell fans are celebrating what would have been the Soundgarden singer's 56th birthday, with many taking to social media to memorialize the late star. Cornell died in 2017, at the age of 52, and his death was ruled a suicide. The singer's family has refuted this ruling, stating that they never noticed suicidal behavior in him.
His wife, Vicky, has stated that she believes Ativan — an anxiety medication he'd been taking — may have caused a negative side-effect that led to his death. "My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm," she said in a previous interview. "This was not a depressed man — it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction." She later added, "He didn’t want to die. If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this… Addiction is a disease. That disease can take over you and has full power." Now, Cornell's fans are celebrating the amazing life he lived, and the incredible music he made, in honor of his birthday. Scroll down to see what fans are sharing.
The memory of your smile still makes my heart, broken as it is, beat as fast as the first time we met. We love you, Chris, Happy Birthday 🤍 @vickycornell pic.twitter.com/ljywB0kmrn— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) July 20, 2020
#ChrisCornell would have celebrated his 56th birthday today.— Felix Ramirez (@felsoft66) July 20, 2020
We miss you Chris.#NoOneSingsLikeYouAnymore pic.twitter.com/LvCyjWzIjG
prevnext
A talented, beautiful man gone too soon. There's a void in the music world.— Jacqueline Bowling (@LadyJofScott) July 20, 2020
Happy Birthday to a Rock Legend and amazing human being .... Christopher John Cornell 🎉🎂🙏🏼💔 #LoudLove #GoneTooSoon @chriscornell @vickycornell pic.twitter.com/gY8peKjMRz— Chaos Kid (@ChaosKi75326327) July 20, 2020
prevnext
A talented, beautiful man gone too soon. There's a void in the music world.— Jacqueline Bowling (@LadyJofScott) July 20, 2020
Happy Birthday, Chris 🎵🖤 @chriscornell #chriscornell ♥️ 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ilRKinj1jh— 𝙷 𝙴 𝙸 𝙳 𝙸 🌿🕊 (@RainbowRiverArt) July 20, 2020
prevnext
Remembering #Chriscornell on his birthday 🎂#MattSorum pic.twitter.com/bLhymAoqrq— Matt Sorum Army (@Mattsorumarmy) July 20, 2020
and happy birthday to chris cornell in heaven, we miss you pic.twitter.com/MmMU21WmP5— daizzy (@poserfromhell) July 20, 2020
prevnext
His cover comes as a breath of hope for this year, just hang on...— Anneliese Silence (@Annie210Silence) July 20, 2020
We miss you always Chris Cornell, happy birthday 🖤🕊 https://t.co/lIpSagFdQo
Listen to Chris Cornell today, in honor of his birthday pic.twitter.com/aj2h0EysPQ— Northwest Passage (@nwpassage1) July 20, 2020
prevnext
Listen to Chris Cornell today, in honor of his birthday pic.twitter.com/aj2h0EysPQ— Northwest Passage (@nwpassage1) July 20, 2020
Happy birthday Chris :)
Chris Cornell R.I.P. 🙏🖤
20. 7. 1964. - 18. 5. 2017.
Chris Cornell - Patience (Lyrics)— Marijan Kiseljak (@KiseljakMarijan) July 20, 2020
💔https://t.co/WGczIxDPZK pic.twitter.com/2HcD1ZX9S1
prevnext
#ChrisCornell happy 56th birthday, sad loss but what a legacy of music and remembering #chesterbennington on this day pic.twitter.com/KVvpQf1IwN— Arachniachaos #BLM (@arachniachaos) July 20, 2020
Happy Birthday to the forever iconic Chris Cornell pic.twitter.com/WqN5jAPsSn— Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) July 20, 2020
prev
Happy Birthday #ChrisCornell 🎶 Noone sings like you anymore 🎶 #Soundgarden #Audioslave pic.twitter.com/eZkvxqyAHy— habs0830 (@LinnR0830) July 20, 2020