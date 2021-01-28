Chloe Bailey: Age, Bio, Instagram and More Details About the Chloe x Halle Singer

✖

As sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey makes a break from their joint image with each other by creating their own personal social media channels, Chloe is setting the internet ablaze with her new photos and viral video content. Her #bussitchallenge TikTok certainly broke the internet with its more than 790,000 likes on Instagram.

She recently posted a video showing off some of her spicy dance moves in celebration of hitting one million followers on her solo account. The brief clip, showing Bailey's silhouette giving a rousing routine has over 1.3 million views. "A special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support," she captioned the post. The video set off a string of replies. "GIIIIIRRRRLLLLLLLLUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH what I want this to play on my wall every time I walk in the house," Kehlani said in response. Though, for those still unacquainted with the young star, there's much more to learn about her aside from her stunning looks and dance moves.

While she's largely known as one half of the music duo Chloe x Halle, she's also recognized for some of her film and TV roles. She and her sister can currently be seen in the Yara Shahidi-led series Grown-ish on Freeform. Chloe plays Jazz Forster alongside her sister, who portrays Sky Forster on the show. The two share multiple credits throughout their career. They starred in the 2006 film Last Holiday, joining Queen Latifah and LL Cool J. They've also made separate appearances in Tyler Perry's cinematic universe. Halle starred in an episode of House of Payne, while Chloe starred in the film Meet the Browns. In 2003, Chloe portrayed a younger version of Beyonce's character in The Fighting Temptations –– eventually, the sisters' journey would come full circle as Beyonce became their musical mentor and signed the duo to her label Parkwood Entertainment.

In 2020, the sisters became the face of Fendi's #MeandMyPeekaBoo campaign, “#MeAndMyPeekaboo celebrates the intimate family relationships that represent inseparable bonds,” Fendi's Creative Director Silvia Venturini Fendi told L'Officiel. “And there is no more visible pair of sisters right now than Chloe x Halle.” The sisters are up for another two Grammy award nominations at this year's upcoming ceremony. They received nods in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category for "Wonder What She Thinks of Me" and Best Progressive R&B Album for Ungodly Hour.