Childish Gambino Hit With Lawsuit Over 'This is America'

Childish Gambino is being sued over his 2018 hit single "This is America" by rapper Emelike Nwosuocha, who performs under the name Kidd Wes. Nwosuocha claims Gambino's song, which went on to earn multiple awards at the 61st Grammy Awards ceremony, takes from his own 2016 Soundcloud single "Made in America." According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Wes claims the song has an “unmistakably substantially similar, if not practically identical” hook compared to his.

He also highlights the similar flow and lyrics of both songs, saying that he was "intentionally ripped off." In addition to Donald Glover, the suit names the song's co-writer Young Thug as well as Roc Nation and the label.

This isn't the first time the Childish Gambino song has been under the microscope under suspicion of copying. The rapper was also accused in 2018 of ripping off Jase Harley’s 2016 track “American Pharaoh." Harley made the claims following the song's release, and again doubled down on them after Glover's song won big at the Grammys show. "I feel extremely humbled to be recognized and labeled as one of the original inspirations for one of the most important pieces of music and visual art of our time. I appreciate all the love and support!" he wrote on Instagram. "But PLEASE DON’T let this controversy dilute the message me and Childish Gambino are trying to convey. We are speaking about injustices we’ve encountered and he’s helped to provide a platform for all our voices to be heard. Let’s not discredit him for that! The focus should be on affecting change in our communities and building equality. This is bigger than me and him and bigger than music. Let’s not lose focus."

Though Gambino's co-manager Fam Udeorji alleges the song's creation dates back to 2015. "The internet is a place of no consequences. I hate that Toronto Akademiks/every white blogger can say something as gospel and y'all take it," Fam tweeted in 2018. “This song is 3 yrs old, and we have pro tools files to prove it,” Fam said in June 2018. “But f–– you and your moms, and your future fetuses. stay blessed.”