Chester Bennington's Wife Pays Tribute to Late Husband on Anniversary of His Death

Chester Bennington's wife is looking back on her life with her late husband on the fourth anniversary of the Linkin Park frontman's death. Chester died by suicide in July 2017 at the age of 41. Talinda Bennington shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram Tuesday, posting a photo of her husband with a lettuce cup balanced on his head and a huge grin on his face.

She recalled of the moment the goofy photo was taken, "You always had a way to make us all laugh. You always made everything better. When you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again. I’m so glad that the kids and I have vast amounts of pictures and videos to remember you by. We miss you every second of every day."

Talinda then called Chester "the best person I have ever known," revealing that she still sees so much of him in the lives of their children, 15-year-old Tyler and 10-year-old twins Lily and Lila. (Chester was also dad to kids Jaime, 25, Isaiah, 23, and Draven, 19, from previous relationships.) "Lily is your mini me, with her looks and beautiful voice. Tyler has your wit, intellect, looks, and the same obsession for trying to figure out space and time. And Lila, she has your heart of gold," Talinda shared in a message to her love.

When their children were just born, Talinda shared Chester wrote out his hopes and dreams for them. "God must have seen what you wrote because they are truly everything you wished for them to be," she continued. "I know you can see them." Talinda would give "anything" to have her husband back with her family so that her children could know him the way she does, "But that’s why we have our entire life together on home videos," she concluded. "I’m glad I never stopped recording. Today we will watch some of them and remember how f—ing amazing you were. I love you. R.I.P."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.