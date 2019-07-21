Talinda Bennington Posts Video on Second Anniversary of Late Husband Chester’s Death, and Fans Are Weighing In

Talinda Bennington, the widow of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, is reaching out to her late husband’s fans on the two-year anniversary of his passing. Bennington died by suicide on July 20, 2017, shocking his loved ones and admirers across the globe. As that date arrived on Saturday, Talinda wanted to send some positive vibes out into the world for any fans that may have been feeling the weight of his death again that day.

I woke up and this was on my heart… take care of each other today. Enjoy every moment of it. #makechesterproud #320changesdirection pic.twitter.com/oZdkeyvuWq — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) July 20, 2019

In a selfie video, Talinda, 42, deliver a quick but powerful message, saying Chester would wants fans to “take care of each other.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey guys, I woke up this morning to lots of messages of love and support from my friends and family, and I wanted to pass along to you the same love and support,” Talinda said. “Today is going to be a really hard day for a lot of people, and that may be you, and I just want you to know that you’re loved, you matter, and the world means something with you in it. And today, let’s make Chester proud and take care of each other because that’s what he would want us to do.”

Fans seemed to be extremely receptive of the widow’s post, as Linkin Park’s devotees filed into the replies to thanks her for reaching out.

sending you so much love T, I hope you get through this day okay with your kids and take care of you all ❤ — Alasia (@Just_Alasia) July 20, 2019

Sending our love to you always, but especially today. Thank you for your message. — Linkin Park Live (@LPLive) July 20, 2019

Scrolling through my timeline and I can’t get enough of all the funny story’s, the pictures, the memorials or the loving words about him. There is so much love out there-in the last 2 years we proofed that we can really make a chance! Take care T-you and your family are so loved! — Dominique LP (@DomiLovesLP) July 20, 2019

Talinda and Chester were married from 2006 until his death and had three children together: 13-year-old Tyler Lee and 7-year-old twins Lily and Lila.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).