Linkin Park Fans Mourn Chester Bennington on 2-Year Anniversary of His Death

Saturday marked the two-year anniversary of Chester Bennington‘s passing, and Linkin Park fans mourned the singer again on social media. Bennington died on July 20, 2017 at the age of 41, leaving behind a powerful legacy in the world of alternative rock.

Bennington’s band, Linkin Park got the tributes started in the early hours of Saturday morning with a picture of him and the band laughing and smiling in simpler times. They were gathered outside, and Bennington wore the biggest smile of all. In the tweet, the band invited fans to reply with their favorite photo or video of Bennington in honor of his passing.

The pictures showed the passion and intensity behind Bennington’s performances. Many fans posted their favorite shots from live shows where Bennington belted out the band’s classics as if they were brand new every time.

Can’t believe that It’s been 2 years since chester passed…

This dude is my hero#RIPChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/ug1W3fWlMj — Charles (@CharlesSaintss) July 20, 2019

They also showed the far-reaching influence of the band, as pictures showed Linkin Park playing all over Europe, South America and other places around the world. Bennington brought the same energy to his performances no matter what. Fans responded in kind, replying with messages about how much Bennington and his songs had meant to them.

“Can’t believe it’s already been two years since Chester died. Still such a shock! Your music continues to save people every day!” one fan wrote. “R.I.P.”

“Your band introduced me to music but you were more than just a mere singer. During my darkest days, your songs helped me to keep pressing on,” added another. “It has been 2 years since your light was snuffed out and yet I still miss you. At least, I hope you’re resting well.”

“2 years today since we lost Chester Bennington,” a third person tweeted. “Even now it really , really hurts not having him around. He will always be my hero. I miss you so much man x.”

Bennington was found dead in his home in Palos Verdes, California two years ago on Saturday. His death was ruled a suicide, and confirmed by his friends and bandmates. Bennington had a history of drug and alcohol addiction, and a half-empty bottle of liquor was found near the scene of his passing.

Bennington’s passing sparked a worldwide conversation about addiction and mental health, as well as stardom. The singer was close friends with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away in a similar manner just two months earlier.

Linkin Park’s other vocalist, Mike Shinoda, released an entire solo EP, Post Traumatic, dealing with the grief of Bennington’s passing.



If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).