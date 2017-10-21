Chester Bennington Names Executor of His Will

Chester Bennington, the late Linkin Park frontman, named his widow, Talinda Bennington, the executor of his will.

Bennington’s will established the Chester and Talinga Bennington Family Trust for his six children and their families, according to the court documents Entertainment Tonight obtained.

Bennington, who committed suicide on July 20 at age 41, left Talinda in complete control of his music.

That includes “the power to license, sell and renew copyrights, deal generally with royalty interests as any other property, and the power to incur the costs of preparing for publication any works not published by me at the date of my death,” according to the documents.

Talinda will also own and operate all property and business interests Bennington had before his death.

Talinda asked the court to keep the names and addresses of the singer’s children private, fearing it would bring “unwarranted media attention and potential harm” to them if their information was public. She said the family has had to hire security guards to keep them safe since Bennington’s death.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bennington also wrote a provision in his will to provide his children and their families with the necessary travel expenses to visit each other.

“I request that my children’s mothers or Guardians encourage and allow my children to visit with one another and with my extended family and the extended family of my Spouse on a regular and ongoing basis, so that my children know that they have a large and loving family,” Bennington’s will reads.

Bennington had six children, including three with Talinda. He also had a son with ex-girlfriend Elka Brand and adopted her son from a previous relationship. The singer also had a son with his first wife, Samantha Olit.