Celine Dion Says Lady Gaga Doesn’t Need Her Advice for Las Vegas Residency

If there were ever anyone to give advice on having a Las Vegas residency, it would be Celine Dion. But the music icon said that she has absolutely zero advice for Lady Gaga, who just announced her own two-year Vegas residency last month.

Talking at CNN’s New Year’s Eve show on Sunday, Dion revealed her love for Gaga as she admitted that the “Joanne” singer doesn’t need advice.

“Do I have advice for Lady Gaga?! No!” she said. “First of all, this girl knows exactly what she’s doing. She knows what to do. And I will never, ever, ever, in my whole life tell somebody professional super talented like she is how to do things.”

“I’m going to go see her show. When is she starting?” Dion added jokingly.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer was also asked if she would be interested in doing a duet with Gaga.

“Oh, don’t get me started now! I would love that, I love her so much. I can’t wait! Come on, Lady Gaga, we’re waiting for you!” she gushed.

Gaga confirmed in December that she has signed on for a two-year residency at MGM’s Park Theater in Las Vegas, set to begin in December 2018.

Gaga made the announcement on Twitter with a slew of photos signing her contract, toasting to the new opportunity and prepping some Vegas swag.

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017

“The rumors are true!” the “Bad Romance” singer shared. “I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!!”

The Mother Monster said playing in Las Vegas has “been my lifelong dream” and she is “so overjoyed” to begin her own residency next year.

In a statement, the performer teased that the upcoming shows will be “unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before.” As someone who slayed the crowd in the Pepsi Halftime Show during Super Bowl LI with her moves and tricks, that’s a major claim.

“I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night,” Gaga promised fans.

MGM’s Park Theater officials said ticket information would be released “in the coming months,” but the venue seats 5,300 and every seat vows to provide an “up close and personal” experience.

Gaga wrapped up the second North American leg of the Joanne World Tour earlier this week and will round out the tour in Europe by February 2018.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports she will earn around $400,000 per performance during the two-year stint.

Gaga, who is rumored to be engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, 48, is also leading a remake of A Star Is Born, directed by and co-starring Bradley Cooper.

The film’s premiere has been shifted from September 28 to May 18 to give Gaga time to set up and rehearse her Vegas show.