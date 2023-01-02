Celine Dion Fans Irate After She's Snubbed From List of 200 Greatest Singers of All Time
Rolling Stone published an extensive article titled "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" on Monday, and it has music fans in an uproar. In particular, fans of Celine Dion have made a lot of noise on social media. In spite of her vocal range and legendary career, Dion did not appear anywhere on Rolling Stone's list.
While the response to all art is subjective, Rolling Stone seems to have proven that many people believe there cannot possibly be 200 singers more talented than Celine Dion. On top of that, Dion's exclusion naturally ignited fury over some of the more controversial inclusions. Fans raged to see names they disdained on the list, and nitpicked the order it was in as well. With no careful organization, the timeline quickly developed into a masterclass on Dion's many virtues.
Rolling Stone's article is attributed to the site's entire writing staff, and not a single journalist. It is meant as a follow-up to the magazine's "100 Greatest Singers in 2008" list published a decade and a half ago. It was reportedly based on votes submitted by staff and contributors.
If those voters weren't familiar with Dion, they will be the next time they log on. Here's a look at what fans are saying about her exclusion from this list.
Accomplishments
Where is @celinedion?— 🏳️🌈🇷🇪 BBR 🇷🇪🏳️🌈 (@Misterbbair) January 2, 2023
200 best singers and you can't even mention one of the most successful game-changing artist of history?
I mean... She has a full career in 2 different languages, she opened the path to residencies in Las Vegas, she sang ALL BY MYSELF, 200M albums sold....
SHAME on @RollingStone. Celine Dion is one of the best singers to ever pick up a mic. She deserves better. https://t.co/MYZifVwKUx— Kelley Bonner M.A./LCSW (@KelleyABonner) January 2, 2023
Most importantly, this controversy gave fans an excuse to flaunt Dion's greatest achievements on social media, and they took the task seriously. Many also posted clips that demonstrated her powerful voice.
Invalid
Any “greatest singers” list that doesn’t include Celine Dion is simply wrong lmao there is no discussion to be had— gloria alamrew / ግሎርያ 🇪🇹🌻 (@GloriaAlamrew) January 1, 2023
Let’s be real who is ever taking @RollingStone seriously ever again? Y’all didn’t even include CELINE DION on the top 200 list of best singers of all time?? I don’t even think JHud was on there either.— 🇯🇲 🎥SPIDER MAN’S WIFEY 🎞 🇨🇦 (@crystalcrose1) January 2, 2023
Fans decided that leaving Dion off the list simply makes this list invalid overall.
Placement
They got THE @MichaelJackson way down at EIGHTY-SIX?! and no @CelineDion at ALL?!
Shoot, the way MJ sang #WithAChildsHeart when he was a CHILD makes him top three at the least and if Celine Dion isn’t in the Top Ten at the LEAST what are we really doing?!
Damn @RollingStone. https://t.co/IPTVTYbVPg— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 1, 2023
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown proclaimed that Dion should be in the top 10 singers on this ordered list. For reference, number 10 on the list was Al Green, followed by Otis Redding at number nine, then Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Mariah Carey, Billie Holiday, Sam Cooke, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.
Other Issues
This list is pretty bad. Elvis in front of Marvin Gaye? There’s poor choices all over this— JRose (@J_B_ROSE) January 1, 2023
That told me all I needed to hear. He doesn’t belong anywhere near a greatest singer list.
Most IMPACTFUL performers list? Sure.
Greatest SONGWRITERS list? Absolutely.
Greatest SINGERS? Dylan?! Nope.— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 1, 2023
Of course, Dion's exclusion wasn't the only thing fans disliked about this list, and many commenters raised other issues they had with it. At least these issues reassured them that Dion wasn't the only one slighted in this list.
Competence
Rolling Stones mag not including Celine Dion in the greatest singers of ALL TIME! Someone needs to be fired from their job cos that’s mins baffling. CELINE DION… she’s literally one of the best selling artists of all time. @RollingStone you okay???— Owen Lawrence (@OwenOfficialX) January 2, 2023
Lots of commenters legitimately questioned the competence of Rolling Stone's editorial staff after the publication of this list. To be clear, the methods used in voting on this list were explained in the introductory paragraphs alongside it.
Raw Talent
Look... you can argue Celine Dion's music is not your cup of tea and that's fair.
You can argue Celine's songs are now irrelevant in today's Billie Eilish generation and that's also fair.
But to say that Celine Dion is not among all-time greatest singers is unbelievable. https://t.co/wvmLYvE059— Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) January 2, 2023
Many fans qualified their outrage by saying that it was perfectly fair to dislike Dion's work, but that her skill as a vocalist needed to be acknowledged.
Nuance
That still does not excuse omitting Celine Dion— Billy Binion (@billybinion) January 2, 2023
Finally, as the conversation continued Rolling Stone's social media manager tried to draw a distinction between pure vocal talent and "singing genius." This did little to appease fans, and the comments filled with more outrage on Dion's behalf.