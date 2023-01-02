Celine Dion Fans Irate After She's Snubbed From List of 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

Rolling Stone published an extensive article titled "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time" on Monday, and it has music fans in an uproar. In particular, fans of Celine Dion have made a lot of noise on social media. In spite of her vocal range and legendary career, Dion did not appear anywhere on Rolling Stone's list.

While the response to all art is subjective, Rolling Stone seems to have proven that many people believe there cannot possibly be 200 singers more talented than Celine Dion. On top of that, Dion's exclusion naturally ignited fury over some of the more controversial inclusions. Fans raged to see names they disdained on the list, and nitpicked the order it was in as well. With no careful organization, the timeline quickly developed into a masterclass on Dion's many virtues.

Rolling Stone's article is attributed to the site's entire writing staff, and not a single journalist. It is meant as a follow-up to the magazine's "100 Greatest Singers in 2008" list published a decade and a half ago. It was reportedly based on votes submitted by staff and contributors.

If those voters weren't familiar with Dion, they will be the next time they log on. Here's a look at what fans are saying about her exclusion from this list.